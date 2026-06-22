West Bengal Budget 2026: Big News for Bengal Govt Staff! Massive DA Jump Announced
The state government has increased the Dearness Allowance for its employees. Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta announced this while presenting the state budget today. He said that government employees are currently getting 18% DA.
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Image Credit : stockPhoto
West Bengal Budget 2026
The state government has hiked the DA for its employees. Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta announced this during the budget presentation. He stated that the current DA of 18% will see a 20% increase, bringing the total to 38%.
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Image Credit : Pixabay
West Bengal Budget 2026
Monday's budget was the first for the Suvendu Adhikari-led government. The BJP government delivered a big surprise for its employees. For the past few years, government staff were very unhappy about their DA. This announcement has naturally brought a lot of cheer.
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Image Credit : cgatgpt
West Bengal Budget 2026
Earlier this year, the previous Mamata Banerjee government had announced a 4% DA hike in the interim budget. As per the announcement, employees were supposed to get this from April 1. However, the government never issued a formal notification for it.
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