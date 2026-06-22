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West Bengal Budget 2026: 7th Pay Commission-Good News for Govt Staff? Buzz Around 38% DA Hike
Lakhs of state government employees and their families are glued to the Finance Minister's budget speech today. Everyone is talking about whether there will be DA parity, a plan for pending DA, and an official announcement on the 7th Pay Commission.
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West Bengal Budget 2026
Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta is presenting the first-ever budget of the BJP government in the West Bengal Assembly. Government employees have high hopes for major announcements regarding their long-pending Dearness Allowance (DA) and the 7th Pay Commission.
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West Bengal Budget 2026
The state cabinet gave the green light for setting up the 7th Pay Commission just 11 days after taking oath. This move has already sparked hope among lakhs of government employees and retirees, who now expect Swapan Dasgupta to make a formal announcement in the budget.
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West Bengal Budget 2026
Sources say Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta might officially announce the formation of the 7th Pay Commission in today's budget. This would be a landmark decision for the state's government employees.
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West Bengal Budget 2026
Along with the pay commission, there is a strong chance of a major announcement on Dearness Allowance (DA) in the budget. The speculation is at its peak, with government employees hoping for a significant DA hike.
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West Bengal Budget 2026
Currently, Central government employees receive DA at a 60% rate. In contrast, West Bengal's state employees get only 18%. This massive 42% difference has been a major point of protest for a long time, and employees now hope the gap will shrink.
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West Bengal Budget 2026
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, in a meeting with government employee representatives on June 1, clearly stated that there would be 'good news' in the June 22 budget. Today, employees are waiting for that promise to be fulfilled.
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West Bengal Budget 2026
Bhaskar Ghosh, the convenor of Sangrami Joutha Mancha, said that the new government has promised to clear a large portion of the 42% pending DA soon. He added that the government also assured them of providing future DA according to the AICPI.
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West Bengal Budget 2026
Malay Mukherjee, the General Secretary of the Confederation of State Government Employees, has put forward a clear demand. He insists that the government should announce the entire 42% DA in one go in this budget itself.
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West Bengal Budget 2026
According to the rules, the government must first bring the state's DA on par with the Centre's before implementing a new pay structure under the 7th Pay Commission. This is why clearing the 42% pending DA and forming the commission are directly linked.
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West Bengal Budget 2026
Lakhs of state government employees and their families are eagerly watching to see what the Finance Minister says today. They are focused on three key things: DA parity, a clear roadmap for paying arrears, and the official announcement of the 7th Pay Commission.
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