    Karnataka govt decides to build underground tunnels across Bengaluru; 50 kms to be covered in Phase 1

    To tackle traffic issues in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government and BMRDA officials have decided to construct tunnel roads connecting different parts of the city. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar chaired a meeting, allocating 22 thousand crores for constructing 50 km of tunnels.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 2:46 PM IST

    To address the traffic woes of Bengaluru, the Karnataka government and the BMRDA officials have decided to connect the ends of Bengaluru with underpasses in the city.

    Deputy CM DK Shivakumar chaired a meeting with BMRDA officials and committee members to discuss solutions for Bengaluru's traffic issues. The focus was on improving connectivity to the city's outer parts by constructing tunnels. Plans were made to allocate 22 thousand crores for the initial phase, involving the collaboration of private companies in constructing 50 km of tunnels.

    Thus, the elevated roads will need a pause while tunnel construction begins in Bengaluru. With this project, Bengaluru will be connected end to end with metro connectivity, flyovers and underpasses.

    The last meeting was held in June, where suggestions from the people were invited through the website “Brand Bengaluru”.  The previous meeting concluded with suggestions that the roads must be privatised entirely, without the government providing funds for the next 50-60 years. 

    The flyovers create havoc in the traffic and also need more land. Whereas the construction of the tunnels cannot harm the traffic. This project has been approved with a Public-private partner (PPP) joint partnership or Built operate transfer (BOT). The tunnel will consist of tolls to collect funds for the contractors. 

    Bangalore needs 100 km of tunnel roads; currently, 50 km is proposed to be constructed in the first phase.

    Tunnel roads in Bengaluru

    1. North to South corridor: Bellary - Hosur road (27 km. Yelahanka - Mekhri circle towards Central silk board)

    2. East to west corridor 1: K.R.Puram - Goraguntepalya (29 km. Old Madras road - ITPL - Circle Road, from Ramamurthy Nagar side towards Goragunte Palya)

    3. East to west corridor 2: Old Airport road - Mysuru road (28.90 km. From Varthur Kodi to Jnanabharati)

    4. Connecting corridor 1: 4.5 km (St. John Hospital Junction to Agara Road)

    5. Connecting corridor 2: Tunnel connecting East to west corridors 1 & 2

    6. Connecting corridor 3: 6.45 km (Link tunnel from Wheeler's Road Junction to Kalyannagar on Outer Ring Road)

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 2:57 PM IST
