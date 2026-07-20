AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Atishi joined the 'Cockroach protest' at Jantar Mantar against the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Police used a lathi charge as protesters attempted a march to Parliament. Sonam Wangchuk is on a hunger strike.

AAP Leaders Join Protest Over NEET Paper Leak

In a major political escalation in the national capital, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Atishi, arrived at Jantar Mantar on Monday to participate in the 'Cockroach protest.' Earlier on Sunday, Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia appealed for active involvement of everyone, despite their inclination towards any respective political party, to join the protest march to the Parliament tomorrow to showcase support to the youth of the country.

Speaking at the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at the Jantar Mantar, Sisodia said that the youth of the country are gathered to demand strict legal action against those responsible for the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. "The youth of the country are gathered at Jantar Mantar, demanding that those responsible for cheating 22 lakh children, which unfortunately drove at least 17 children, that we know of, and likely more, to die by suicide. Those who forced them to die by suicide should be prosecuted for attempted murder. Instead, they have been made ministers," he said.

Security Heightened, Protesters Clash with Police

Meanwhile, ahead of the proposed protest march led by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and other activists towards Parliament, security has been heightened near the premises in view of the Monsoon Session set to commence today. Delhi Police resorted to using a mild lathi charge to disperse hundreds of protesters attempting to march toward the Parliament House. The demonstration, which began at Jantar Mantar, led to significant traffic disruptions in the national capital as security personnel were deployed in large numbers to contain the surging crowd.

According to the Delhi Police, the organisation is yet to approach them to seek official clearance for this march. The march had earlier been announced by the actvist Sonam Wangchuk, who was moved to hospital on Saturday morning.Delhi Police on Monday issued an advisory clarifying that no permission has been sought or granted for any proposed march to Parliament by the CJP, warning that strict action will be taken against anyone violating prohibitory orders in the New Delhi district.

Sonam Wangchuk Sets Conditions to End Hunger Strike

Earlier in the day, Sonam Wangchuk said he would end his hunger strike if the government accepts accountability for recent failures in the education system, including paper leaks, or if Members of Parliament assure him that the issue of education accountability will be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting from Monday in a post on X, Wangchuk outlined three conditions under which he would call off his hunger strike. "... I will end my fast on 20th July if: a. If the govt takes accountability of the recent failures in Education system, Paper leaks etc or b. If I and the leadership of CJP reach the doorsteps of Parliament where MPs and leaders of various parties assure us that they will now take up the issue in the Parliament or c. If my health or other factors do not permit this then the MPs and leaders of different parties visit this Hospital and give give the the above assurance ..From the illegal detentions at Safdarjung Hospital, where my freedom of movement, speech and communication are restricted. (ANI)