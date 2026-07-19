Uddhav Thackeray lambasted the BJP government over Sonam Wangchuk's transfer from his protest site, declaring it 'ought to be reduced to ashes'. Aaditya Thackeray also condemned the move, demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday launched a frontal attack on the BJP government over Sonam Wangchuk's transfer to Safdarjung Hospital from the Jantar Mantar protest site, declaring that this government 'ought to be reduced to ashes'. Drawing parallels with Sonam Wangchuk's contribution to the nation, Thackeray, during the protest at Dadar, also alleged that the BJP-led central government are cronies of industrialists.

"What we see today is a fire--a blaze in which this government ought to be reduced to ashes. This government is stealing donations, stealing votes, and stealing the future; what has it actually delivered? Compare what Sonam Wangchuk has contributed to the country with what this government has done. You all represent the nation's future. Is someone a traitor for creating solar-powered tents for soldiers stationed in zero temperatures? These people are merely cronies of industrialists!" said Udhav Thackeray.

Thackeray Slams Lack of Dialogue

He further criticised the BJP-led government for not meeting Sonam Wangchuk at the protest site in Jantar Mantar. "The Sangh once advocated for dialogue with Pakistan, and Mohan Bhagwat claims they are not like Hitler--tell that to your Modi; why is there no dialogue with Wangchuk? We believe in a staunch, patriotic Hindutva; anyone who loves this country belongs to us. When Anna Hazare was on a hunger strike and gained immense fame, no one called him a traitor; ministers from the government of that time went to meet him--why doesn't the Modi government do the same today? You cannot hide the truth behind a sheet," added Thackeray.

Thackeray also questioned the BJP-led central government's relationship with Dharmendra Pradhan, asserting that when the public took to the streets unitedly in the past, the establishment, 'like the British,' was forced to flee from the country. "What is so precious about Dharmendra Pradhan? When Sonam Wangchuk's father went on a hunger strike, Indira Gandhi visited him. When the time comes, we will go to Delhi. They do not have their own people; they rely on hired people brought in through. When the public took to the streets unitedly in the past, the British were forced to flee. Declare that you are a patriot, not a blind devotee," said Udhav Thackeray.

Aaditya Thackeray Demands Resignation

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray also criticised the BJP government over Sonam Wangchuk's transfer to Safdarjung Hospital from the protest site, declaring that 'the youth from Maharashtra have gathered in Mumbai to support Sonam Wangchuk,' adding that they will witness similar enthusiasm and strength in the Delhi march towards parliament tomorrow. "You have seen the support for Sonam Wangchuk and Abhijit Dipke; today, the youth from across Maharashtra have gathered in Mumbai. Tomorrow, we will witness similar enthusiasm and strength in Delhi, and this movement will only grow. The fundamental issue is that the detention of Sonam Wangchuk yesterday goes against the country's democracy, and our sole demand is that Dharmendra Pradhan resign. We are raising the voice of the nation's youth," Aaditya Thackeray told ANI.

Delhi High Court's Observation

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Sunday observed that the government's decision to shift climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from the site of his fast to Safdarjung Hospital, in view of his deteriorating health, could not prima facie be termed arbitrary and did not infringe his personal liberty, as the step was taken to protect his life. The Court also found no grounds to grant interim relief seeking his transfer from Safdarjung Hospital to a private hospital of his choice. (ANI)