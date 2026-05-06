Viral snake rescue photos from Kochi and Thrissur have left people stunned after a python was found inside a showroom punching machine box and a spectacled cobra appeared inside a family’s kitchen late at night.

Employees at a car showroom in Kadathi, Muvattupuzha, near Kochi, had a frightening start to their workday after discovering a python hidden inside a punching machine box. The incident created panic among the staff, who had arrived at the showroom to begin their daily routine.

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Staff Shocked After Spotting Snake

According to employees, they were about to punch in for attendance when they suddenly noticed a snake curled up next to the punching machine. The staff immediately stepped back in fear and avoided going near the area. Work at the showroom was temporarily delayed as everyone waited for trained rescuers to arrive.

The employees later said the area had been completely clear when they left the showroom the previous evening. They believe the snake may have entered the premises sometime during the night and got trapped inside the machine box.

Sarpa Volunteers Rescue Baby Python

A rescue team from Sarpa, led by Sheikh Muhyuddeen, soon reached the showroom and safely removed the reptile. The snake was identified as a baby python. The rescue operation was completed without anyone being injured, bringing relief to the frightened staff members.

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Cobra Rescued From House in Thrissur

In another snake rescue incident reported from Thrissur, a spectacled cobra was found inside a house kitchen in Mathilakam Koolimuttam. The snake had reportedly entered the residence during the night.

The housewife first noticed unusual sounds coming from the kitchen and later spotted the cobra near a wall. The family immediately informed authorities. Ansari Koolimuttam, a member of the Rapid Response Team under the Chalakudy Forest Department, arrived at the scene and captured the nearly five-foot-long cobra safely. Forest officials will later release the snake back into its natural habitat.