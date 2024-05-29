Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ghaziabad SHOCKER: 57 minors, including disabled people, rescued from slaughterhouse after NCPCR raid (WATCH)

    In a collaborative effort between the NCPCR and the Uttar Pradesh Police, a significant rescue operation unfolded at the International Agro Food slaughterhouse owned by Yasin Qureshi in the Mussoorie area of Ghaziabad district.

    First Published May 29, 2024, 6:19 PM IST

    In a collaborative effort between the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the Uttar Pradesh Police, a significant rescue operation unfolded at the International Agro Food slaughterhouse owned by Yasin Qureshi in the Mussoorie area of Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh.

    The raid, conducted on the instructions of the UP Police, resulted in the liberation of 57 minors, comprising 31 girls and 26 boys, including individuals with disabilities, who were reportedly being compelled to participate in animal slaughter activities at the facility.

    Also read: Bihar: 13 teachers in Jamui face salary deduction due to 'bed performance', DEO clarifies typo in letter

    The operation, which is still ongoing, underscores the severity of the situation and the commitment of authorities to combat child exploitation and abuse. The rescued minors are now under the care and protection of the concerned authorities.

    The action was initiated based on a complaint received by Mission Mukti, reflecting the crucial role of vigilant citizens and organizations in bringing attention to instances of child exploitation and mobilizing authorities to intervene.

    "Today, in a joint raid conducted with @NCPCR_ ) on the instructions of @Uppolice  at the International Agro Food slaughterhouse of Yasin Qureshi in the Mussoorie area of ​​Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh, 57 minors (31 girls and 26 boys, including handicapped people) have been rescued; the operation is still on. All of them were being made to slaughter animals there," wrote Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson of the NCPCR in a post on X.

    "The number may change once other processes including verification of age of children are completed. Action has been taken on the complaint of Mission Mukti," he further stated.

    Efforts are underway to provide the rescued minors with necessary support, including medical assistance, counseling, and rehabilitation services. Additionally, investigations into the operations of the slaughterhouse and those responsible for exploiting minors are expected to be conducted to ensure accountability and prevent future occurrences of such egregious violations.

    Meanwhile, ADCP Crime Sacchidanand said, "The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in New Delhi received a complaint that 40 children from West Bengal and Bihar were being illegally employed in a slaughterhouse in Ghaziabad. Taking action, a team was formed by the Ghaziabad Commissioner, and today, with all the teams, a rescue operation was carried out at the Agro International Food slaughterhouse in Dasna Masuri, rescuing 57 children."

    Meanwhile, the incident has sparked a massive social media outburst with one user stating, "Making children work is a punishable crime, did he not know this? Or was he making the children do all this work knowingly?"

    "Need severe punishment," added another irked netizen.

    A third user noted, "How does this happen & no one finds out … where are the children’s parents …??"

    Also read: BEWARE of the 'Joker' scam: How cybercriminals are exploiting innocent housewives, job-seekers in India

