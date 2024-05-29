Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bihar: 13 teachers in Jamui face salary deduction due to 'bed performance', DEO clarifies typo in letter

    In an unusual incident in Bihar's Jamui district, 13 schoolteachers faced salary deductions due to absenteeism and unsatisfactory performance, which was mistakenly referred to as "bed performance" in an official document.

    Bihar 13 teachers in Jamui face salary deduction due to 'bed performance', DEO clarifies typo in letter snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 29, 2024, 5:54 PM IST

    In an unusual incident in Bihar's Jamui district, 13 schoolteachers faced salary deductions due to absenteeism and unsatisfactory performance, which was mistakenly referred to as "bed performance" in an official document. The error sparked protests from teaching associations.

    The incident unfolded on May 22, when education department officials conducted surprise inspections across various schools in the district. During these inspections, several teachers were found absent, and the performance of many others was deemed unsatisfactory.

    Also read: BEWARE of the 'Joker' scam: How cybercriminals are exploiting innocent housewives, job-seekers in India

    Taking immediate action, the local District Education Officer (DEO) issued a letter detailing the punitive measures against the teachers. However, the letter, intended to address the teachers' shortcomings, instead highlighted a typographical error that read "bed performance" instead of "bad performance."

    As the letter circulated on social media, the DEO's office swiftly issued a clarification, acknowledging the mistake and explaining that "bad performance" had been incorrectly typed as "bed performance" due to a typing error.

    The mishap drew attention to the education department's oversight, causing embarrassment and prompting a response to rectify the misunderstanding.

    Also read: Bihar: 16 students faint at school due to extreme heat in Sheikhpura; shocking video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Last Updated May 29, 2024, 5:54 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Women rush to post office to open accounts after Rahul Gandhi's Rs 1 lakh promise (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Women rush to post office to open accounts after Rahul Gandhi's Rs 1 lakh promise (WATCH)

    Caught on camera: Giant crocodile climbs out of UP canal, video takes internet by storm (WATCH) AJR

    Caught on camera: Giant crocodile climbs out of UP canal, video takes internet by storm (WATCH)

    World didn't know Mahatma Gandhi till a movie was made about him PM Modi attacks Congress (WATCH) snt

    'World didn't know Mahatma Gandhi till a movie was made about him': PM Modi attacks Congress (WATCH)

    Bengaluru sessions court rejects Prajwal Revanna's anticipatory bail plea in sexual assault case vkp

    Bengaluru sessions court rejects Prajwal Revanna's anticipatory bail plea in sexual assault case

    PM Modi halts speech as journalist faints at Mayurbhanj rally, ensures prompt medical assistance (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi halts speech as journalist faints at Mayurbhanj rally, instructs his medical team to intervene (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Government to set time, spending limits on online games to curb gaming addiction: Report gcw

    Government to set time, spending limits on online games to curb gaming addiction: Report

    Bengaluru: Women rush to post office to open accounts after Rahul Gandhi's Rs 1 lakh promise (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Women rush to post office to open accounts after Rahul Gandhi's Rs 1 lakh promise (WATCH)

    Caught on camera: Giant crocodile climbs out of UP canal, video takes internet by storm (WATCH) AJR

    Caught on camera: Giant crocodile climbs out of UP canal, video takes internet by storm (WATCH)

    SHOCKING Salman Khan broke his no-kissing policy for THIS actress; Is it with Katrina Kaif?

    SHOCKING! Salman Khan broke his no-kissing policy for THIS actress; Is it with Katrina Kaif?

    Israeli embassy in Mexico City set on fire use molotov cocktails as protests intensify over Gaza war (WATCH)

    Israeli embassy in Mexico City set on fire use molotov cocktails as protests intensify over Gaza war (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon