The shocking incident happened at the long-abandoned View Mount Hotel in Kochi, where a group of men tried to rape a young woman. Police have now arrested two men in the case, while the main accused, Sanjay from Aroor, is still on the run.

Kochi: Police have stepped up the search for the main accused in the shocking Kochi rape attempt case. The man they are looking for is Sanjay, a resident of Aroor. The accused had attacked the woman's male friend and beaten him up before trying to rape her at knifepoint.

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So far, the police have nabbed two men in connection with the case. Asianet News has got footage of the dramatic chase where the cops caught them. The crime took place at the View Mount Hotel, a building in the city that has been shut for years.

The young woman managed to escape by running away naked. The two men arrested are Rahul, from Kollam Paravur, and Danish, from Thiruvananthapuram. Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar told the media that the main accused will be caught soon. He said a special team has been formed to investigate the case.

The Commissioner added that they are not releasing more details to protect the young woman's privacy. "This should have never happened," he said, adding that the police will now conduct regular checks on all abandoned buildings in the city.