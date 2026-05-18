Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested three men for the alleged gang-rape of a minor girl in Chhatarpur. Officials confirmed the arrests after tracking the accused through nearly 100 CCTV camera feeds. The car and scooter used were also seized.

Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested three men for the alleged gang-rape of a minor girl after tracking them through nearly 100 CCTV camera feeds, officials confirmed.

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The incident came to light on Sunday after a police patrol team found the victim.

According to the Police, the minor was lured from a local bus stand to an isolated location by two people. She was subsequently assaulted and abandoned on the intervening night of May 15 and 16.

Police detail the crime

"On the intervening night of the 15th and 16th, a minor girl arrived at the local bus stand intending to travel elsewhere; she subsequently went to the first floor of a nearby market complex. Spotting her and seizing the opportunity, two youths lured her away to a different location, where three youths proceeded to gang-rape her," Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha told ANI.

The police stated that all three suspects are in custody, and the car and scooter linked to the alleged crime have been seized under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and kidnapping charges.

"Afterwards, they abandoned her at Chhatrasal Square. When a police patrol team discovered the girl, she underwent counselling, and a formal case was registered under grave charges, including gang rape, kidnapping, and violations under the POCSO Act," the SP said.

Arrests made via CCTV footage

Talking about the proactive work leading to the arrest of the accused, the SP said that officials scoured 100 CCTV feeds to identify the suspects.

"After scouring through approximately 100 CCTV feeds and identifying the suspects' faces via the patrol team, all three youths were apprehended, and the scooter and car they had utilised during the crime were seized," the SP told ANI.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)