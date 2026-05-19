An eyewitness in the suspicious death of Deepika Nagar in Greater Noida said he heard a sound and found her on the ground. Her family, however, alleges she was assaulted and thrown from the roof over dowry demands, leading to arrests.

An eyewitness in the death case of Deepika Nagar on Tuesday recounted the moments after the young woman was found lying on the ground outside her residence in Jalpura village, stating that he had not seen her face before the incident and never heard anything negative about the accused Hrithik.

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Deepika died under suspicious circumstances following a fall from the rooftop of her in-laws' house, barely one-and-a-half years after her marriage, police said on Monday.

Eyewitness Account

Speaking to ANI, eyewitness Gulzar Chaudhary said he rushed out after hearing a loud sound around 12:30 am. "I was inside my house when I heard a sound. I ran outside... I saw the woman from the house across the street, Hrithik's wife, lying on the ground. I went over, lifted her up, and just then, Hrithik came running down from upstairs, shouting," Chaudhary said.

He added that the woman was immediately taken to the hospital in a neighbour's vehicle. "We put her in Manoj Pradhan's car. This happened around 12.30 AM. Her face was turned toward the ground. It was touching the ground," he said.

Chaudhary further stated that the family largely kept to themselves and that he had never witnessed any disputes. "She lived modestly. She would always leave the house with her face veiled by a 'ghoonghat'. We never heard of any fights or arguments between them. Nor did we hear anything negative about Hrithik. He is a good young man as well," he said.

Family Alleges Foul Play

Meanwhile, following the release of the post-mortem report, Deepika's family alleged that she had been assaulted before being thrown from the rooftop. Her father, Sanjay Nagar, claimed injury marks were found on her body. "In the post-mortem report, it is stated that there are injury marks on the body... She was assaulted before being thrown off the roof," he told ANI.

The victim's uncle, Vishesh Nagar, also questioned the circumstances surrounding the incident and alleged that the family had later learned about pending criminal cases against the victim's father-in-law.

Deepika's mother and sister further alleged that she had been facing harassment over dowry demands, including pressure for a car.

Husband, Father-in-Law in Custody

Police said Deepika's husband, Hrithik, and father-in-law, Manoj, remain in custody following their arrest by Ecotech-3 police. Authorities are also verifying allegations related to illegal land encroachment and criminal cases against the father-in-law.