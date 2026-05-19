A CCTV video from Telangana has sparked outrage after a woman returning from school with her child was allegedly harassed near Alkapur Township in Manikonda. The footage shows a teenage boy approaching the woman from behind, lifting her dress and fleeing. Social media users demanded strict action and tagged police officials, raising concerns.

A disturbing incident from Telangana has triggered widespread anger on social media after CCTV footage allegedly showed a woman being harassed while returning from school with her child. The incident reportedly took place near Pranati Eesha Apartment on Road No. 4 in Alkapur Township, Manikonda, under the Hyderabad area. According to information shared online, the woman was walking with her child in broad daylight when a teenage boy allegedly approached her from behind, lifted her dress and then quickly ran away.

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The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area. The video has now gone viral across social media platforms, with many users demanding strict action against the accused and raising concerns over women's safety in public spaces.

Incident raises safety concerns

The footage has shocked many viewers because the incident reportedly happened during daytime in a residential area where families and children regularly move around.

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Several people online described the act as serious harassment rather than simple mischief. Many users pointed out that the woman was carrying or walking with her child at the time, which made the incident even more disturbing for viewers.

The case has once again sparked conversations around the safety of women and children in cities and residential neighbourhoods.

Many residents and social media users questioned how such incidents continue to happen openly despite the presence of CCTV cameras and police monitoring systems.

Social media users demand action

After the video surfaced online, several users tagged police officials and women safety departments demanding immediate action.

Many posts tagged senior police officers including VC Sajjanar and CV Anand, asking authorities to identify and punish the accused.

Some users described the accused as dangerous and warned that such behaviour should not be ignored at an early stage. Others called for stricter policing and stronger punishment in harassment cases.

Several comments also reflected growing frustration over crimes against women in India. Some users said incidents like these create fear among women even during ordinary daily activities such as taking children to or from school.

A number of users stressed that community awareness and public vigilance were necessary to improve safety in neighbourhoods.

Online reactions turn emotional and political

As the video spread widely, reactions online became emotional and deeply divided. Some users expressed anger and disappointment over women’s safety in India, while others criticised the legal system and demanded tougher punishments for offenders.

A few comments linked the issue to politics and social conditions, leading to heated exchanges online. Some users also posted offensive and communal remarks, while others appealed for calm and legal action instead of public anger. Several people argued that social media outrage should lead to concrete police action rather than only online discussion.

Many users also highlighted that CCTV footage could help investigators quickly identify the accused.

Calls for police investigation

At the time the video gained attention online, many users were asking whether any official action had been taken in the case. Several posts directly tagged Cyberabad Police, She Teams and local police units seeking updates on the investigation.

So far, no detailed official statement regarding arrests or charges had been widely circulated online at the time the video continued to trend.

However, the viral footage is expected to play an important role in helping authorities trace the accused.

Growing concern over public harassment

The incident has once again drawn attention to harassment faced by women in public places, even in crowded or residential areas.

Experts and social activists often point out that small acts of harassment should not be ignored because they can create fear, trauma and insecurity for victims.

The latest case has also renewed discussions around safety infrastructure, faster police response and the importance of bystanders stepping forward when someone faces harassment in public.

As outrage continues online, many people are now waiting for authorities to confirm whether the accused has been identified and what action will follow.