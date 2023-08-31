'Ghamandiya Gathbandhan': BJP's Sambit Patra takes dig at INDIA bloc's Mumbai meet

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra expressed his criticism of the INDIA alliance's meeting in Mumbai, suggesting that the unity projected is merely a façade and that internal discord is bound to emerge during elections.

As the Opposition leaders gather in Mumbai on Thursday (August 31) for the third meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has labeled the Opposition bloc as a coalition driven by "selfishness and compulsion."

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra expressed his criticism of the INDIA alliance's meeting in Mumbai, suggesting that the unity projected is merely a façade and that internal discord is bound to emerge during elections.

Addressing a press conference, Patra said, "Today, the GM [Ghamandiya Meeting] is being held in Mumbai. Constituting such alliances is not something new; these people used to make such alliances even before 2014. They make alliances, pretend unity, and then end up fighting badly with each other during elections. This Ghamandiya Gathbandhan is another such move…"

He emphasized, "They have an alliance full of selfishness, it is an alliance of compulsion. CMP...Common Minimum Program is their main agenda. Their aim is to work with the minimum programme and earn maximum profit."

Patra further asserted that the ongoing meeting of the 'Ghamandiya Gathbandhan' in Mumbai is essentially centered around discussions on securing a 'bright future' for their respective progenies, stating that CMP translates to "Common Maximum Parivarvaad!"

Alleging that the "Ghamandiya Alliance" is convening to undermine and counter the developmental initiatives undertaken by the nine-year-long BJP government, Patra voiced his suspicions. He went on to accuse the parties within the opposition alliance of being responsible for corruption cases amounting to Rs. 20 lakh crore over the years in the country.