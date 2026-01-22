German woman Liz goes viral after posing for street photographer Rakesh Naik CK in Bengaluru. Wearing a saree, her photos and videos on Instagram have captivated netizens worldwide.

Some street photographers take pictures of beautiful women and post them on social media with their permission. Many are impressed by this instant street photography. Many women who have posed for street photographers' cameras have become very famous. Photographers approach strangers on the streets, introduce themselves, and ask them to pose elegantly in crowded areas. The beauties who see the camera give great poses right on the street. Similarly, a German beauty was captured by a street photographer's camera, and she has now gone viral.

Rakesh Naik CK, who has an Instagram account called rakesh.photopedia, captured the photos of this German woman. When this German woman named Liz was walking on a street in Bengaluru, Rakesh introduced himself and asked, 'You look very beautiful, would you pose for a photo?' The German woman happily agreed to pose, and Liz's photos and videos have gone viral. Netizens who watched the video are commenting that she is the new national crush.

Wearing a cream-colored saree with a red, blue, and golden mixed-color border and a sleeveless blouse, she is a woman from Germany visiting Bengaluru, India. She told the photographer, 'I was in Bengaluru for three months before. I liked Bengaluru so much that I have come back again.' These videos and photos have become a huge hit, and many are captivated by the German beauty's charm.

When the photographer said, 'You look very elegant in a saree. I am a street photographer, and I take pictures of strangers. If you don't mind, I'd like to take your photos,' Liz immediately said thank you and asked, 'When?' When he said 'Right now,' she looked at her saree and happily got ready. When asked about her favorite song in India, she replied that she likes the song 'Seedhi saadhi chhori sharabi ho gayi.' She added, 'When I first came here, it was the Holi festival. This song was being played at that time. I really liked this song.' This is a line from the song 'Balam Pichkari' from the movie 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.