After India’s ODI loss to NZ, Rohit Sharma faced a security breach at his Indore hotel when a woman grabbed his hand, seeking help for her daughter’s life-saving treatment. She later apologized, saying her intent was urgent help, not a selfie.

Former Team India captain and star batter Rohit Sharma encountered a shocking security breach after the third and final ODI of the series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18. The Men in Blue lost the series 1-2 to the Kiwis following a 41-run defeat in the decider.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

For the first time, Team India lost to New Zealand in the ODI series at home, marking the end of a 37-year unbeaten streak on home soil. The series was levelled after India and New Zealand won the first and second ODI in Vadodara and Rajkot, respectively, before the Michael Bracewell-led Kiwis sealed the historic series win in Indore, clinching the first ODI series win in India.

Additionally, Team India’s unbeaten 13-ODI series winning streak at home since 2016, making New Zealand’s triumph even more historic on Indian soil.

Security Breach that Shook Rohit Sharma

As Team India’s first-ever home ODI series defeat to New Zealand became a major talking point, what followed after the Indore ODI was little known to the public until the video surfaced on social media, which went viral across the internet.

In the video, Rohit Sharma was seen walking towards the lift of the team hotel in Indore when suddenly a woman in a white dress breached the security, rushed towards, and grabbed the Indian star batter’s hand, leaving him completely stunned over the unexpected invasion as she was reportedly seeking help for his ailing daughter.

However, the security officials and police officers acted promptly, quickly intervening to escort the woman away and ensure Rohit Sharma’s safety, while the incident sparked widespread attention and concern on social media.

Rohit Sharma was part of the ODI series against New Zealand, but he had a forgettable outing, scoring just 61 runs at an average of 20.33 in three matches. Due to his lackluster performance, the veteran Indian batter slipped to fourth in the ICC Men’s ODI Batters’ Rankings with 767 points, after Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran overtook him.

Woman Explains Plea to Rohit Sharma

The woman breaching the security to seek help from Rohit Sharma for his ailing daughter sparked concern and debate over player security protocols. However, the woman shared her side of the story and explained why she was desperately trying to reach Rohit Sharma.

In the video, the woman, identified as Sarita Sharma, stated that she was looking to raise INR 9 crore for a life-saving treatment for her daughter, Anika, who is suffering from a serious illness and sought financial help from Rohit Sharma. She further added that over 4 crore was already raised and needed additional funds urgently to meet the total cost of the treatment in time.

“She (Sarita's daughter) is suffering from a serious illness, and to save her, a life-saving injection costing INR 9 crore is needed from the United States,” the woman said.

“After all our efforts, we have managed to raise INR 4.1 crore through small donation camps and support from the public. However, we still have a long way to go, and time is running out.

“Yesterday, during the India vs New Zealand match, we tried to meet cricketers to seek their help. We even set up a small donation camp at the venue, but we couldn’t get any significant support there. I tried to meet Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli because they are known for helping children in need,” she added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been approached by Sarita purely for help to save her daughter’s life, who is suffering from an unnamed life-threatening illness, and she hopes their support could help raise the remaining funds for the urgent treatment.

‘I Came to Save My Daughter’s Life’

Sarita Sharma further clarified that he did not come to take a selfie with Rohit Sharma, but rather sought help to save her daughter’s life. She also apologized to security officials for breaching the protocol in an emotional and desperate attempt to reach the former Indian captain for help.

“I met Rohit Sharma at the team’s hotel and, in my emotional state, held his hand but couldn’t speak to him. I want to clarify that I did not come for a selfie—I came to save my daughter’s life. I apologize to the administration for my actions; it was purely out of concern for my child,” Sarita said.

“I sincerely request Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, if you are seeing this message, please understand why I came. I only came to seek help to save my daughter. Please help me. Thank you,” he added.

It remains to be seen whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will respond to Sarita Sharma’s plea and offer support for her daughter’s urgent treatment.