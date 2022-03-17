Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GATE Result 2022 to be announced on March 17; how to check

    Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result through the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

    GATE Result 2022 to be announced on March 17; how to check-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kharagpur, First Published Mar 17, 2022, 10:17 AM IST

    The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2022 Result on March 17 (today). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result through the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in. However, the GATE 2022 score cards will be available for download from March 21.

    Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to check their scorecards by logging in on the GATE application portal. For this, candidates would require their Enrollment ID / Email Address and Password.

    Along with the results, IIT Kharagpur is expected to publish the final answer key for the engineering entrance exam. Candidates will be able to download the GATE answer key by logging into the application portal.

    Also read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 declared; here’s how to check

    The GATE 2022 examination was conducted on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022. The score card will be available for display on March 21, 2022. To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

    GATE Result 2022: How to check

    Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2022 at - gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

    Step 2: Click on the GATE Result 2022 link available on the homepage.

    Step 3: Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

    Step 4: The GATE 2022 result will be displayed on your screen.

    Step 5: Remember to download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

    Also read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: Check the toppers list

    It must be noted that the GATE 2022 scorecard is valid for up to 3 years from the date of release. Using it, candidates can apply to IITs and other engineering institutes to study postgraduate engineering programmes.

    The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission into the Masters Program and Recruitment by some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) including NTPC, GAIL, IOCL, and NPCIL. 

    Also read: NIFT Entrance Test 2022: How to check results, next round details and more

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2022, 10:17 AM IST
