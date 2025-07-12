The incident comes two weeks after a law student was gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College campus in Kolkata.

Kolkata: A woman has accused a student of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta of raping her on the institute's campus, Kolkata Police said on Saturday. It is not yet clear whether the woman is a student of the institute. According to officials, the woman lodged a complaint at the Haridevpur police station on Friday evening. The incident comes two weeks after a law student was gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College campus in Kolkata.

"Late last evening, a woman reported at Haridevpur Police Station that she was raped by a student inside the IIM Calcutta campus. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered, and the accused has been arrested," the police said. According to reports, the woman was given a spiked drink at the boys hostel, causing her to lose consciousness. A student has reportedly been detained and further investigation is ongoing.

Police suspect more people could be involved

Police said that the accused had threatened the woman with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone. She was allegedly invited by the accused for a “counselling” session. Initial probe suggests that the survivor and the accused knew each other through social media, and sought the advice of the accused over some issue with another person. Following this incident, the woman was asked to come to the hostel.

The accused allegedly stopped the survivor from signing the visitors’ register, which is mandatory. The college has heightened security at the campus and security personnel among others are being questioned.

(With inputs from ANI)