NIFT Entrance Test 2022: How to check results, next round details and more

National Institute of Fashion Technology is likely to declare the results of the NIFT Entrance Test 2022 on Wednesday, March 9.

According to the latest update, the NIFT 2022 results will be released for the Creative Ability Test (CAT) and/or General Ability Test. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check their results online on the official website.

Those who clear the NIFT Entrance Test Result 2022, which will be announced anytime now, will be shortlisted for the further selection process. The shortlisted candidates would be eligible to take part in the NIFT Situation Test.

Steps to check the NIFT 2022 Result

* Access the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in

* Click on Admissions option in the list of categories on the top of the page

* Within the Important Updates option, you will see the Results link.

* Now enter the roll number, your date of birth and application number.

* The result will appear on your screen. Download the result and take a printout.

The shortlisted candidates would need to share their preferred location to appear for the Situation Test. The deadline for this is until March 11, 2022. The portal will be closed thereafter. Admit cards for the Situation Test will be The Situation Test is scheduled to happen from April 2 to April 5, 2022.

Further rounds, which will have the NIFT Group Discussion and Personal Interviews, is scheduled to start after the situation test, which is from April 7 to April 26, 2022. The GD/PI sessions will be held at the Indian Social Institute at Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

