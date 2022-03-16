Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 to be declared at 3 pm; here’s how to check

The results will be declared on the official website of the Bihar board -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Once the results are out, students can check and download the results from the website.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Bihar class 12 board exam results on March 16 (Wednesday) at 3 pm. The results will be released by the state education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary in presence of additional chief secretary Sanjay Kumar and the board chairman.

The results will be declared on the official website of the Bihar board -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Once the results are out, students can check and download the results from the website.

The Class 12 exams for arts, science, and commerce streams were held from February 1 to 14, 2022. The practical exams for Class 12 will be held from January 10 to January 20, 2022. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB class 12 exams this year.

Here’s how to download BSEB Class 12 Result 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB at - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then you will be asked to enter the login details and click on the submit.

Step 4: Once you do that, the BSEB results will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: It is recommended that candidates download the results and print them for future reference.

The Board has divided the current academic year into two equal parts, with each covering 50% of the syllabus. Notably, candidates need to score a minimum of 33% in every subject to qualify for the exam. Moreover, students are also required to qualify in theory and practical papers separately in subjects that have practical aspects. Students must regularly visit the official website of BSEB for fresh updates.

Meanwhile, BSEB is also likely to declare the results of class 10 or Matric exams 2022 by March 25, 2022. The Bihar Board Matric exam was conducted from 17th to 24th February 2022 and once its results are released, students can download the scorecards from the official website is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in.