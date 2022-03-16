Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: Check the toppers of 2021

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: Check the toppers list-dnm
    Patna, First Published Mar 16, 2022, 12:07 PM IST

    Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 at 3 pm on Wednesday. Once released, the candidates will be able to check the BSBE Class 12 results 2022 through the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

    A total of 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the Bihar Board intermediate exam that was conducted from February 1 to 14. While the Bihar Board Madhyamik exams were held from February 17 to February 24.

    In order to get a passing certificate from Bihar Board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent. The students have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. In the case of theory papers, even those with 30 per cent marks will pass the paper.

    The toppers’ list will be published along with pass percentage, gender wise result data, etc. Along with the result, the topper list will also be announced by the Board for all streams- Arts, Commerce and Science.

    A look at last year toppers and this year: (Final list will be updated once toppers are declared)

    Science toppers:

    Year (2021)

    Student’s Name

    Marks & Percentage

    Year (2022)

    Student’s Name

    Marks & Percentage

     

    Sonali Kumari

    471 (94.2%)

     

     

     

     

    Naveen Kumar

    470 (94%)

     

     

     

     

    Aman Raj

    470 (94%)

     

     

     

     

    Md Shaqib

    469 (93.8%)

     

     

     

    Arts toppers:

    Year (2021)

    Student’s Name

    Marks & Percentage

    Year (2022)

    Student’s Name

    Marks & Percentage

     

    Kailash Kumar

    463 (92.6%)

     

     

     

     

    Madhu Bharti

    463 (92.6%)

     

     

     

     

    Nandani Bharti

    461 (92.2%)

     

     

     

     

    Abhishek Kumar

    460 (92%)

     

     

     

    Commerce toppers:

    Year (2021)

    Student’s Name

    Marks & Percentage

    Year (2022)

    Student’s Name

    Marks & Percentage

     

    Sugandha Vani

    473 (94.6%)

     

     

     

     

    MD Chand

    471 (94.2%)

     

     

     

     

    MD Ahtesham

    468 (93.6%)

     

     

     

     

    Prity Singh

    468 (93.6%)

     

     

     

