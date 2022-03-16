Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: Check the toppers of 2021

The toppers’ list will be published along with pass percentage, gender wise result data, etc. Along with the result, the topper list will also be announced by the Board for all streams- Arts, Commerce and Science.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 at 3 pm on Wednesday. Once released, the candidates will be able to check the BSBE Class 12 results 2022 through the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

A total of 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the Bihar Board intermediate exam that was conducted from February 1 to 14. While the Bihar Board Madhyamik exams were held from February 17 to February 24.

In order to get a passing certificate from Bihar Board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent. The students have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. In the case of theory papers, even those with 30 per cent marks will pass the paper.

The toppers’ list will be published along with pass percentage, gender wise result data, etc. Along with the result, the topper list will also be announced by the Board for all streams- Arts, Commerce and Science.

A look at last year toppers and this year: (Final list will be updated once toppers are declared)

Science toppers:

Year (2021) Student’s Name Marks & Percentage Year (2022) Student’s Name Marks & Percentage Sonali Kumari 471 (94.2%) Naveen Kumar 470 (94%) Aman Raj 470 (94%) Md Shaqib 469 (93.8%)

Arts toppers:

Year (2021) Student’s Name Marks & Percentage Year (2022) Student’s Name Marks & Percentage Kailash Kumar 463 (92.6%) Madhu Bharti 463 (92.6%) Nandani Bharti 461 (92.2%) Abhishek Kumar 460 (92%)

Commerce toppers:

Year (2021) Student’s Name Marks & Percentage Year (2022) Student’s Name Marks & Percentage Sugandha Vani 473 (94.6%) MD Chand 471 (94.2%) MD Ahtesham 468 (93.6%) Prity Singh 468 (93.6%)

