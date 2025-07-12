The alleged motive was a dispute over Radhika's tennis academy, which her father Deepak disapproved of due to their family's financial stability.

Gurugram: A Gurugram court sent the father of Radhika Yadav, Deepak Yadav, who is accused of killing her daughter, to 14 days' judicial custody on Saturday. Gurugram police produced the accused in Gurugram court before the duty magistrate earlier today. The father was brought to court amid heavy police protection and with his face covered. 25-year-old Radhika Yadav was shot dead by her father, allegedly over a disagreement regarding her tennis academy in Sector 57 in Gurugram.



On July 11, her body was cremated in Haryana's Gurugram after the post-mortem examination. The team of doctors performing the examination confirmed multiple gunshot wounds. "The postmortem of the deceased tennis player is completed. Four bullets were taken out from Radhika Yadav's body," said Dr Deepak Mathur, who was part of the medical team.



Gurugram Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sandeep Kumar on Friday informed that the 25-year-old tennis player, Radhika Yadav, was shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, a result of a disagreement over her tennis academy. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said the father, who runs a rental property business, was unhappy with his daughter running the academy, citing their financially prosperous background as a reason for her not to work."



Kumar further elaborated, “Despite being told not to run the academy, Radhika refused to stop working, which eventually and ultimately led to a huge disagreement. Going further, the accused got angry and shot his daughter with his licensed gun and killed her.” The Police are also investigating a music video in which Radhika Yadav had played a part. As per sources, Rekha's father had asked her to delete the video from her social media. However, police has found no connection between the murder and the music video.



Inam-ul-Haq, co-actor of the late tennis player Radhika Yadav in the music video, has said that he had no connection to her murder and had not been in touch with her after the video shoot. He said, "I met her (Radhika) for the first time in the Tennis Premier League, which was held in Delhi. After that, I met her in a music video. She was an actor to me. I have worked with many actresses... She just came for the shooting of the music video, and then she left... We just gave her a good luck amount. The production of the video was unpaid. After that, we never contacted."