Late gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's youngest son Aban Ahmed was killed after their high-speed car crashed into a road divider in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, police said on Thursday.

Late gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's youngest son Aban Ahmed was killed after their high-speed car crashed into a road divider in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, police said on Thursday. Ahmed's friend Sonu, who was among the occupants of the car during the accident, also died, police added.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jhansi, the incident occurred when the speeding vehicle crashed into a roadside median. Both Aban and his associate Sonu sustained critical injuries in the collision and succumbed to their injuries, official sources said.

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Other occupants who were seriously injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Abaan had reportedly been living outside prison and pursuing his studies at the time, and was said to be travelling to meet his jailed brother.

Where Is Atiq Ahmed's Family Now? Who's Dead, Jailed Or Still Missing

Gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by assailants posing as journalists in broad daylight, as they were being taken for a medical examination on April 15, 2023.

Two days earlier, Atiq’s third son Asad was killed in a police encounter in Jhansi along with associate Ghulam.

Who Is In Jail? Who Remains Absconding?

Atiq’s two eldest sons, Mohammad Umar and Mohammad Ali, remain lodged in jail in separate criminal cases — Umar in Lucknow, and Ali in Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj, according to earlier reports.

Three women named as accused in the Umesh Pal conspiracy — Shaista Parveen, Ayesha Noori and Zainab — have been untraceable since February 2023, despite raids across nine states, over 500 locations searched, and support from ATS and RAF teams, police said.

None of the three surfaced even for the last rites of Atiq, Ashraf or Asad, despite heavy surveillance. Police had initially suspected the women may have fled to Dubai, but later ruled this out; more recent inputs placing Shaista in Kaushambi, and separate leads from Odisha and Delhi, also failed to yield results.

Shaista has separately moved court, calling the case a “political conspiracy" aimed at keeping the family out of local elections — a claim that remains part of the ongoing legal proceedings and is not an established fact.