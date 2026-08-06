YSRCP alleged its relay hunger strikes against the DSC-2025 paper leak were disrupted by TDP leaders. It claimed a Vijayawada protest was attacked with stones and toilet waste, and that police failed to intervene during the vandalism.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday alleged that its relay hunger strikes against the alleged DSC-2025 paper leak and recruitment scam were disrupted by ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and workers, accusing the Andhra Pradesh government of attempting to suppress democratic protests.

According to a statement issued by the YSRCP, the relay hunger strikes were organised across the state following a call by party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, seeking justice for DSC aspirants and unemployed youth.

Attack on Vijayawada Protest Camp

The party alleged that a protest camp in Vijayawada Central, led by former MLA Malladi Vishnu, was attacked by a TDP MLA and his supporters. It claimed that the protesters' tents were dismantled and YSRCP leaders and workers were attacked with stones, eggs and tomatoes. The party further alleged that women protesters were targeted and that one supporter of the TDP MLA poured toilet waste over the protest site.

Police Inaction Alleged

YSRCP also alleged that the police failed to intervene during the incident and remained "silent spectators" while the protest camp was vandalised.

YSRCP's Key Demands

The party said the protesters were demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged DSC-2025 recruitment scam, the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh over the alleged paper leak and recruitment irregularities, payment of pending Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena dues, and implementation of the promised monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000.

Widespread Disruptions Alleged

The YSRCP further claimed that similar disruptions were reported in several parts of Andhra Pradesh, including Yadiki, Kanigiri, Guntur, Macherla, Gurazala, Kandukur, Tadipatri, Ponnur and Bapatla, where protest camps were allegedly removed, party leaders confined and relay hunger strikes obstructed.

The allegations have been made by the YSRCP. There was no immediate response from the TDP or the Andhra Pradesh government on the claims. (ANI)