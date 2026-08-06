As part of Gujarat's anti-drug campaign, East Kutch Police have seized the property of Pintu Yadav, an accused in four drug trafficking cases. Yadav is currently in jail after being caught with 140 kgs of cannabis, police said.

In a major action against the narcotics trade, the East Kutch Police have seized the property of an accused involved in multiple drug trafficking cases as part of the Gujarat government's ongoing campaign to dismantle drug networks and confiscate assets allegedly acquired through the illegal trade.

Official Statement on Anti-Drug Campaign

Speaking to ANI, East Kutch Superintendent of Police Sagar Bagmar said the state government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards narcotics, with equal emphasis on prosecuting offenders and targeting the proceeds of crime. "The Gujarat Government is conducting a strict campaign against narcotics, with a special focus on taking action against drug peddlers and assets acquired through the drug trade. Acting on the directions of the Director General of Police and the Inspector General of the Border Range, Kutch District Police investigated the properties of suspected drug peddlers," Bagmar said.

He said one such accused, Pintu Yadav, a resident of Anjar, has four cases registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. According to the police, in the latest case registered in 2025 at the Gandhidham B Division Police Station, officers seized 140 kilograms of cannabis from Yadav's possession. He is currently lodged in jail in connection with the case.

State-Wide Crackdown on Drug Networks

Following an investigation into his financial assets, police initiated proceedings to seize properties allegedly linked to proceeds from the narcotics trade as part of the state's strategy to weaken organised drug trafficking networks.

Officials said the action forms part of a broader anti-narcotics drive launched across Gujarat under the directions of senior police leadership. The campaign not only focuses on arresting drug traffickers but also on identifying, attaching and confiscating assets believed to have been acquired through illegal drug-related activities.

Gujarat has emerged as one of the key states in the country's anti-narcotics operations owing to its long coastline and strategic location. In recent years, central and state agencies, including the Gujarat Police, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Indian Coast Guard, have carried out several major operations leading to the seizure of large consignments of narcotics and the arrest of traffickers.

Focus on Dismantling Financial Networks

The Gujarat Police has repeatedly stated that dismantling the financial infrastructure of drug syndicates is essential to curbing organised narcotics trafficking and preventing the circulation of illegal drugs.

Police said investigations are continuing to identify other assets linked to drug traffickers and to uncover wider networks involved in the illegal trade. Authorities reiterated that stringent action would continue against those involved in narcotics offences as part of the state's sustained campaign against drugs.