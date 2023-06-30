Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttar Pradesh: CM Adityanath hands over 76 flats to poor built on land confiscated from Atiq Ahmed

    The beneficiaries of these flats will receive a housing unit covering an area of 41 square meters for the affordable price of Rs 3.5 lakh. The officials stated that a flat with two rooms, a kitchen, and toilet facilities costs Rs 6 lakh.

    Uttar Pradesh: CM Adityanath hands over 76 flats to poor built on land confiscated from Atiq Ahmed AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 3:06 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday (June 30) inaugurated housing units in Prayagraj, which were constructed on the land confiscated from gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, who was killed in April this year.

    According to reports, around 76 flats were built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the Lukuarganj area. The allocation of these flats was done through a lottery system, which took place on June 9.

    Manipur violence: Rahul Gandhi visits relief camps in Moirang, says 'There is a cry for help'

    Speaking to a news agency, Arvind Kumar Chauhan, vice chairman of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) said, "The lottery was drawn for allotment in the auditorium of Allahabad Medical Association. After verification of 6030 applicants, 1590 were found eligible to participate in the lottery."

    The beneficiaries of these flats will receive a housing unit covering an area of 41 square meters for the affordable price of Rs 3.5 lakh. The officials stated that a flat with two rooms, a kitchen, and toilet facilities costs Rs 6 lakh.

    Prior to the flat handover, CM Adityanath interacted with the attendees of the event and distributed chocolates to their children. According to one of the workers, extensive preparations had been underway for the past 10 days in anticipation of the chief minister's visit to inaugurate the housing units.

    Amid violence, Manipur CM Biren Singh to meet Governor at 1 PM; likely to resign

    Before the inauguration, the buildings were adorned with decorations and strict security measures were put in place for the event. A board with the inscription “Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana” could be seen at the entrance of the flats.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 3:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    You can now carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol on Delhi Metro, but do not drink in the train

    You can now carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol on Delhi Metro, but do not drink in the train

    Bengaluru, not Shimla to host second opposition meeting

    This is why second opposition meeting was shifted to Bengaluru from Shimla

    Karnataka's Monsoon Delay: 508 lakes in the state have gone dry

    Karnataka's Monsoon Delay: 508 lakes in the state have gone dry

    Kerala: Motor Vehicle department slaps fine on KSEB, latter pulls plug over delay in bill payments anr

    Kerala: Motor Vehicle Department slaps fine on KSEB, latter pulls plug over delay in bill payments

    Bangalore Development Authority is selling 630 2BHK flats in Konadasapur; sale begins on July 1 vkp

    Bangalore Development Authority is selling 630 2BHK flats in Konadasapur; sale begins on July 1

    Recent Stories

    Gone Girl to Shutter Island - 7 best books with plot twist MSW

    Gone Girl to Shutter Island - 7 best books with plot twist

    Dudhsagar falls to Bhandara falls: Scenic falls of Maharashtra for nature lovers ATG EAI

    Dudhsagar falls to Bhandara falls: Scenic falls of Maharashtra for nature lovers

    Mughlai Paratha to Luchi-7 Breakfast Dishes From Bengal RBA

    Mughlai Paratha to Luchi-7 Breakfast Dishes From Bengal

    You can now carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol on Delhi Metro, but do not drink in the train

    You can now carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol on Delhi Metro, but do not drink in the train

    10 effective home remedies for dengue and malaria eai snt

    10 effective home remedies for dengue and malaria

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon