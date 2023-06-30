Uttar Pradesh: CM Adityanath hands over 76 flats to poor built on land confiscated from Atiq Ahmed

The beneficiaries of these flats will receive a housing unit covering an area of 41 square meters for the affordable price of Rs 3.5 lakh. The officials stated that a flat with two rooms, a kitchen, and toilet facilities costs Rs 6 lakh.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday (June 30) inaugurated housing units in Prayagraj, which were constructed on the land confiscated from gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, who was killed in April this year.

According to reports, around 76 flats were built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the Lukuarganj area. The allocation of these flats was done through a lottery system, which took place on June 9.

Manipur violence: Rahul Gandhi visits relief camps in Moirang, says 'There is a cry for help'

Speaking to a news agency, Arvind Kumar Chauhan, vice chairman of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) said, "The lottery was drawn for allotment in the auditorium of Allahabad Medical Association. After verification of 6030 applicants, 1590 were found eligible to participate in the lottery."

The beneficiaries of these flats will receive a housing unit covering an area of 41 square meters for the affordable price of Rs 3.5 lakh. The officials stated that a flat with two rooms, a kitchen, and toilet facilities costs Rs 6 lakh.

Prior to the flat handover, CM Adityanath interacted with the attendees of the event and distributed chocolates to their children. According to one of the workers, extensive preparations had been underway for the past 10 days in anticipation of the chief minister's visit to inaugurate the housing units.

Amid violence, Manipur CM Biren Singh to meet Governor at 1 PM; likely to resign

Before the inauguration, the buildings were adorned with decorations and strict security measures were put in place for the event. A board with the inscription “Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana” could be seen at the entrance of the flats.