J&K Shia leader Syed Samar Kazmi condemned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, blaming the US and Israel. He said Khamenei was killed for raising his voice for Palestine and vowed the community would not forget his death.

Shia Community Leader Syed Samar Kazmi on Sunday condemned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stating that the community would not forget his death and would continue to remember his legacy. Speaking to ANI, Kazmi said the loss was significant and accused the United States and Israel of being responsible for his death. "This is not the first time we have lost a leader, but we will not forget the death of our beloved leader. We will convey to our generations how America and Israel killed our leader by deception," Kazmi said.

He further expressed that Iran's Supreme Leader was killed only because he raised his voice against injustices and for the killings in Palestine. "A part of Muslims has always been on the path of the beloved leader and always said that we will always raise our voice for the oppressed... He was killed only because he raised his voice for the killings in Palestine while the world was silent..." Kazmi added.

Protests Erupt in Jammu and Kashmir

Following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Protests were reported in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Budgam district, where Shia Muslims staged a demonstration against the US and Israel's killing of Iran's Supreme Leader. A similar protest was also witnessed in Srinagar, where hundreds of Kashmiri Shia Muslims demonstrated against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader. Protesters raised anti-US and anti-Israel slogans, expressing solidarity with Iran and condemning the attack.

Iran Observes National Mourning

The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Saturday. Thereafter, Thousands of people in Tehran, Isfahan, and Mashhad gathered to mourn their leader.

Iran is currently observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian state media. In Shia Islam, the 40th day after death (Arba'een) holds immense spiritual weight. (ANI)