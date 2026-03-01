Large-scale protests occurred in Lucknow against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei. Shia cleric Maulana Yasub Abbas condemned the killing, announcing protests and a 3-day mourning period. The Iranian embassy also decried the act.

Protests Erupt in Lucknow

Large numbers of people across the old Lucknow on Sunday took to the streets in the Uttar Pradesh capital to protest against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes by the United States and Israel. Prominent Shia cleric Maulana Yasub Abbas today condemned the killing of Khamenei as "very unfortunate" for the global community. The Shia cleric, while speaking to ANI, said, "It is very unfortunate. The world thinks that by killing Khamenei, Iran will be finished... America and Israel will get a befitting reply from Iran. Today, large-scale protests and demonstrations will be carried out at Lucknow's Imambara at 8.30 PM... All India Shia Personal Law Board have announced a mourning period of three days when we all will wear black clothes and put up black flags at our houses."

Iran, Embassy Condemn Killing

Meanwhile, Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning. Iranian state media was cited by Reuters. The Embassy of Iran in India today strongly condemned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei and termed the action an "unforgiveable crime", the Embassy urged governments around the world to condemn the killing. It also shared a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which shared military actions taken by Iran against an American vessel and a naval base in Kuwait.

Embassy's Statement on X

In a post on X, it said, "The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Republic of India expresses its profound sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, following the brutal and criminal attacks carried out by the regime of the United States of America and the Zionist regime of Israel. The Embassy extends its heartfelt condolences to His Holiness Imam Mahdi (May God hasten his reappearance), to the Muslim Ummah, to the great nation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and to all freedom-loving nations of the world. "

It further added, "The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India calls upon independent and freedom-seeking governments around the world to strongly condemn this blatant crime and to refrain from remaining silent in the face of lawlessness and aggression." (ANI)