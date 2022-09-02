Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Delhi Pollution Control Committee issues new guidelines; know here

    The Delhi Police Department has issued the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) Guidelines for Ganesh Utsav, Durga Puja, and other upcoming festivals, urging everyone to abide by the new rules and strive for pollution-free celebrations.

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Delhi Pollution Control Committee issues new guidelines; know here - adt
    Author
    Aditi T
    First Published Sep 2, 2022, 5:36 PM IST

    The festive season began on August 31 with the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations; following the same, Delhi's pollution Control Committee issued several guidelines for citizens, idol sellers and makers, and civic agencies, on Friday.

     

    The Delhi Police tweeted the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) Guidelines for Ganesh Utsav, Durga Puja, and other upcoming festivals, urging everyone to follow the new rules and strive for pollution-free celebrations. The Delhi Police has tweeted three infographics for each, including the general public, idol makers/sellers, and local bodies, and authorities. Know the entire guideline here:

    A) Guideline for the general public:
    1) POP-based idols shall not be immersed in any water body/pond/ghats except in designated areas identified by authorities.

    2) As specified in the guidelines, safety precautions must be taken on the banks of the Yamuna during idol immersion. Encourage the immersion of idols in buckets of water or artificial ponds as much as possible.

    3) Worship materials can be collected separately for disposal.

    B) Guideline for the idol makers/sellers:
    1) Manufacture idols using natural clay and biodegradable materials.

    2) Use natural dyes/colours and biodegradable materials to decorate idols.

    3) POP-based idols should not be immersed in water.

    C) Guideline for the local bodies/ authorities:
    1) Urban local bodies must construct temporary immersion/artificial ponds under Central Pollution Control Board guidelines (CPCB).

    2) All municipal authorities and the Delhi Police must inspect vehicles with prohibited idols as cargo entering the city.

    3) All municipal bodies must also issue relevant directives to all Zonal Offices to take action against illegal idol-making.

    4) The Delhi Police shall issue relevant directives to police officers to take appropriate action against offenders who violate these directives.

    5) For recycling or composting, biodegradable materials must be collected separately.

    6) Non-biodegradable waste must be collected separately and disposed of in sanitary landfills.

    7) The District Magistrate is responsible for enforcing the NMCG directive on idol immersion.

    8) The violator will be fined Rs 50,000 as Environmental Compensation, which will be deposited with the DPCC.

    Last Updated Sep 2, 2022, 5:48 PM IST
