A WagonR flipped over near Delhi's Shakti Nagar roundabout after swerving to avoid an e-rickshaw, throwing a passenger out the back window. Fortunately, the occupants escaped without serious injuries. The incident follows another recent crash in RK Puram where a car dragged a motorbike.

A WagonR flipped over near the Shakti Nagar roundabout in Delhi. Video footage of the whole thing was taken. It is now going around on social media that the video shows the car losing control, hitting the wall, and then flipping over. The information that went with the video said that the car had first passed an e-rickshaw from the left. Soon after, the WagonR lost control and crashed into the barrier as it tried to avoid another e-rickshaw that came into its path.

The video shows the car flipping over after hitting the wall near the Shakti Nagar roundabout. The accident seems to happen very quickly, as the car speeds past one e-rickshaw and then swerves to avoid another. The WagonR then loses control, crashes into the wall, and flips over on the road.

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A person in the back seat was thrown out of the car through the back window when it flipped over. He just barely avoided hitting either the road or the divider as he got out of the car. The WagonR flips over, and the passenger ends up outside the car. The video shows this. Later, the people who were in the car were able to get out. There was no word that anyone was seriously hurt in the accident.

A video of another accident on the roads in Delhi less than a week ago. A car hit and stuck a motorbike that was parked by the side of the road in RK Puram. The car kept going. The incident took place on September 17 night on Africa Avenue Road. Police say that a 73-year-old man was driving a blue Honda Amaze that hit a 21-year-old man who was sitting on his stopped motorbike. The young man was riding his motorbike when the crash happened. The car kept going and dragged the bike along the road for about 100 meters. After a FIR was filed at the RK Puram police station, the police took the crashed car and arrested the driver.