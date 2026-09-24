The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted bail to alleged Naga insurgent Masasasong AO in a money laundering case after he was in custody for over three years. Bail was granted on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000. He is accused in cases by NIA and ED.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted bail to alleged Naga insurgent Masasasong AO in a money laundering case after he remained in custody for more than three years. Justice Sanjeev Narula granted bail to Masasasong AO on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000 and a surety bond. Justice Narula pronounced the order granting bail, while the detailed order will be uploaded later in the day.

His earlier bail plea in the money laundering case was rejected by the trial court on March 16, 2026. He is accused in cases registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On July 9, the High Court had issued notice to the ED and sought a status report. A nominal roll from the jail authorities was also called.

Arguments for Bail

Advocate Shubhi Shrivastav, appearing for Masasasong, submitted that he had undergone custody of three-and-a-half years, which is half of the maximum sentence prescribed for money laundering offences.

The bail plea stated that Masasasong had been in custody since 2022. It also submitted that the trial court had granted bail to another accused, Alemla Jamir, on the same ground. It was also argued on behalf of the petitioner that another accused was never arrested and was charge-sheeted without arrest.

The petitioner further submitted that Masasasong AO is 49 years old and has aged parents, both 90 years old, who live in a small village in Nagaland and cannot come to Delhi to meet him.

Case Background

An FIR was registered on December 17, 2019, against Alemla Jamir for offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

On December 20, 2019, the NIA took up the case and re-lodged the FIR. During the course of the investigation, Masasasong AO was arrested and is presently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Thereafter, a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was registered by the ED in 2021. He was arrested in 2022. (ANI)