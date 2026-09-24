23-year-old Indian seafarer Suraj Yadav from Deoria, UP, was killed after his cargo vessel was attacked off the coast of Oman. His family, who spoke to him hours before his death, is appealing to the government to bring his mortal remains home.

The family of 23-year-old Indian seafarer Suraj Yadav is struggling to come to terms with his death after the cargo vessel he was working on came under attack off the coast of Oman. Speaking to ANI, his relatives recalled their last conversation, stating, "We spoke to him hours before," and urged the government to bring his mortal remains back to India at the earliest.

Suraj, a resident of Karmajitpur village under Gauri Bazar police station area of Deoria, was working as a ‘wiper’ aboard the commercial vessel MV Cape Dao. The ship was attacked while transiting towards India near the Strait of Hormuz, killing one Indian national.

Family Recounts Last Moments, Pleads for Remains

Suraj’s uncle Awadhesh Yadav said the family had spoken to him just hours before receiving the devastating news. “Suraj is my nephew; he is my elder brother's son. He stayed with me for his studies and used to go to Gauribazar. After that, on August 19th, he joined the Merchant Navy and went to Oman,” Awadhesh said.

He recalled that the family spoke to Suraj at around 11 am before receiving information about the attack. “Yesterday at 11:00 AM, we spoke to him. After that, at around 1:45 or 2 PM, we received a call saying that Suraj's ship was hit by a missile attack. Shortly after that, about an hour later, we received another call informing us that Suraj is no more,” he said.

Awadhesh appealed to the government to take steps to prevent such incidents and ensure the safe return of Suraj's remains. “My only appeal to the government is that such incidents should not happen again. The government should take this very seriously... so that no one loses their son, brother, or loved one like this,” he said.

Another uncle, Ramesh Chandra Yadav, said Suraj was the eldest son of his family and was considered talented by relatives and villagers. “Yesterday, at around 1:45 PM, a message came stating that the ship had been attacked. It happened in Hormuz. Initially, it was said the boy was injured, but shortly after, news came that Suraj is no longer in this world,” Ramesh said.

“He was talented and found success quickly, but this kind of incident happened. The government must reflect and deliberate on this,” he added.

Ramesh said the family’s immediate request was for Suraj’s mortal remains to be brought home as soon as possible. “All we want from the government is for the dead body to arrive as soon as possible, so the family can begin to cope with this tragic loss. There is immense grief among the family and the villagers,” he said.

MEA Confirms Death, Calls for Safe Navigation

The Ministry of External Affairs said on September 23 that one Indian national was killed and 19 others were rescued after MV Cape Dao came under attack off Oman. “We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel MV Cape Dao earlier today off the east coast of Oman. Of the 20 Indian seafarers on board, 19 have been rescued, while 1 Indian national tragically lost his life,” the MEA said.

The Indian Embassy in Oman said it was coordinating with Omani authorities and the family of the deceased for further assistance and repatriation.

The MEA also expressed concern over attacks on commercial shipping in the region and reiterated India's call for dialogue, diplomacy and safe navigation through international waterways. (ANI)