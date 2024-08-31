Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Indian Railways to introduce 342 special trains on Mumbai-Konkan route

    For Ganesh Chaturthi on September 7, Indian Railways will introduce 342 special trains on the Mumbai-Konkan route to handle the travel surge. The new Vande Bharat train service between Bengaluru and Madurai also launches today, running six days a week.

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Indian Railways to introduce 342 special trains on Mumbai-Konkan route vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 12:02 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

    As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, preparations are in full swing across India. Celebrations, including the Ganesh Pujas, are set to take place on September 7. To accommodate the influx of travellers returning to their hometowns for the festival, the Indian Railway Department has announced exciting news.

    Starting September 7, Indian Railways will introduce 342 special trains to ease the travel rush. Initially, these special trains will operate between Mumbai and Konkan, with services extending for ten days. This measure aims to alleviate the traffic congestion and ticket scarcity that often accompany the festival season.

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 types of Modak to give Lord Ganesha

    The decision to deploy these special trains comes in response to a request for 300 additional trains on the Mumbai-Konkan (Goa) route. Observing the high demand and expected traffic issues, the railway authorities have increased the number to 342. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav emphasized the importance of these extra trains, noting that millions of people travel from Mumbai to Konkan each year to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with their families.

    When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2024? Kow dates, timings, significance, history and more

    In addition to the Mumbai-Konkan services, Indian Railways plans to announce special trains from other major cities, including Bengaluru, shortly. This is part of a broader strategy to manage travel during upcoming festivals like Diwali.

    Bengaluru-Madurai Vande Bharat train

    Along with special trains, the Vande Bharat train service from Bengaluru to Madurai is set to commence today, August 31. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially launch the service via video conference. This new Vande Bharat train will run six days a week, providing a swift connection between Bengaluru and Madurai, with trains reaching their destination at 8 o'clock.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-669 Aug 31 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-669 Aug 31 2024: Who will win the first prize?

    PM Modi unveils stamp, coin to commemorate 75 years of Supreme Court of India (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi unveils stamp, coin to mark 75 years of Supreme Court of India, lauds its role in democracy (WATCH)

    Kerala: EP Jayarajan removed as LDF convener, replaced by TP Ramakrishnan dmn

    Kerala: EP Jayarajan removed as LDF convener, replaced by TP Ramakrishnan

    Factually incorrect, strict laws exist: Centre writes back to Mamata Banerjee over Kolkata doctor rape-murder gcw

    'Factually incorrect, strict laws exist': Centre writes back to Mamata Banerjee over Kolkata horror

    Actor Darshan goes silent in Ballari jail: Requests permission to walk inside premises vkp

    Actor Darshan goes silent in Ballari jail: Requests permission to walk inside premises

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 16 series: A list of 5 major UPGRADES expected in the upcoming Apple smartphones gcw

    iPhone 16 series: A list of 5 major UPGRADES expected in the upcoming Apple smartphones

    Deepika Padukone on maternity leave till March 2025; actress' due date REVEALED ATG

    Deepika Padukone on maternity leave till March 2025; actress' due date REVEALED

    Who is Anjini Dhawan? Know some interesting facts about Varun Dhawan's niece RBA

    Who is Anjini Dhawan? Know some interesting facts about Varun Dhawan's niece

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-669 Aug 31 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-669 Aug 31 2024: Who will win the first prize?

    Realme 13 and Realme 13+ with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Check specs, price and more gcw

    Realme 13 and Realme 13+ with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Check specs, price and more

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon