Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 types of Modak to give Lord Ganesha

Lifestyle
This Ganesh Chaturthi, delight Lord Ganesha with 7 unique types of Modak. From traditional steamed to innovative chocolate and kesar varieties to please Bappa
Steamed Modak, made with a rice flour dough and filled with coconut, jaggery, and cardamom, is a traditional Maharashtrian delicacy
Mawa Modak is rich, creamy variation made from reduced milk solids (mawa or khoya). Mixed with sugar and flavored with cardamom, this Modak is often garnished with nuts and saffron
Rose Modak is a fragrant and visually stunning variation that brings a floral twist to the traditional sweet. It is made with a blend of rose syrup or rose water
Kesar Modak is a rich, saffron-infused version of the traditional Modak. The dough is flavored with saffron strands soaked in milk, giving it a vibrant yellow color
Chocolate Modak combines the classic shape with a modern twist. Made from chocolate or cocoa powder mixed with condensed milk, nuts, and dry fruits
Dry Fruit Modak is a healthier option packed with the goodness of assorted dry fruits like almonds, cashews, pistachios, and dates
Paneer Modak is a soft and creamy variation made from fresh paneer (cottage cheese). The paneer is mixed with condensed milk and flavored with cardamom