    PM Modi's MEGA Gaganyaan announcement: 4 astronauts unveiled (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the names of the four astronauts selected for India's groundbreaking Gaganyaan mission today (Feb 27) at Thiruvananthapuram.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a visit to Kerala for the third time in two months revealed the names of four astronauts selected for India's groundbreaking Gaganyaan mission today (Feb 27). He formally introduced the chosen quartet at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram. PM Modi met astronaut-designates for Gaganyaan Mission - Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander S Shukla - at VSSC.

    These individuals have undergone rigorous training at Bengaluru's astronaut training facility, marking a significant milestone in India's space exploration journey.

    Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said that today's generation is lucky to witness the biggest achievement of India. The astronauts are the pride, respect and history of India. He said, " These four astronauts have worked hard. They are ready to face any hurdles. Requesting people and media to not interfere in the personal spaces of astronauts."

    The selection process for these astronauts has been meticulous, starting with numerous candidates and narrowing down to 12 test pilots after initial evaluations at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM) under the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Bengaluru. Following multiple rounds of assessments, IAM and ISRO shortlisted the final four candidates for the prestigious mission.

    The Gaganyaan mission, slated for 2025, aims to propel humans into space, positioning them in a Low Earth Orbit approximately 400 kilometres above the Earth's surface for a three-day mission. Employing an LVM3 rocket equipped with diverse propulsion systems, including solid, liquid, and cryogenic stages, the mission represents a historic leap in India's space exploration endeavours.

    The Gaganyaan project embodies India's goal to demonstrate the feasibility of human spaceflight by sending a four-person crew into a 400 km orbit for a three-day trip, after which they will safely return to Earth and land in Indian sea waters. A human-rated launch vehicle, life support systems, emergency escape plans for the crew, and crew management features for training, recuperation, and rehabilitation are some of the technologies used in the Gaganyaan Mission.

     

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 1:29 PM IST
