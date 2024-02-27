Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi in Kerala: 4 key space infra projects worth Rs 1800 crore launched

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Feb 27) inaugurated three important space infrastructure projects worth about Rs 1800 crore in Thiruvananthapuram's VSSC.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Feb 27) visited the Vikram Sarabhai Space centre (VSSC) at Thiruvananthapuram. During his visit, PM Modi inaugurated three key space projects including the PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota; new ‘Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and 'Stage Test Facility’ at ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri; and the ‘Trisonic Wind Tunnel’ at VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram. These three projects providing world-class technical facilities for the space sector have been developed at a cumulative cost of about Rs. 1800 crore.

    PM Modi aims to reform the country’s space sector to realise its full potential and enhance technical and R&D capability in the sector.

    The PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota will help in boosting the frequency of PSLV launches from 6 to 15 per year. This state-of-the-art facility can also cater to the launches of SSLV and other small launch vehicles designed by private space companies.

    The IPRC Mahendragiri's new "Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and Stage Test facility" will make it possible to construct semi-cryogenic engines and stages, increasing the launch vehicles' current payload capacity. The facility has kerosene and liquid oxygen supply systems for testing engines with up to 200 tonnes of thrust.

    Wind tunnels are essential for aerodynamic testing for characterisation of rockets and aircraft during flight in the atmospheric regime. The “Trisonic Wind Tunnel” at VSSC being inaugurated is a complex technological system that will serve our future technology development needs.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
