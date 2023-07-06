Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gadag: Serpent crawls inside kitchen; cats alert the owners and save lives

    Cats in Gadag's Nargund alert owners to a poisonous snake hiding in their kitchen, saving their lives. The snake was later rescued and released by a professional snake catcher. The owners express gratitude to their feline heroes.

    Gadag: Serpent crawls inside kitchen; cats alert the owners and save lives vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 5:51 PM IST

    The cats have rescued the owners from a poisonous serpent, at Nargund in Karnataka's Gadag district on Wednesday. The serpents often tend to live in cold areas and are seen to crawl around houses during extreme heat.

    We worship the snakes during Nagarapanchami and pour milk to them. But, the cats often end up drinking all the milk, most of the time. Despite of being very much educated about snakes, we get frightened when we see a snake in front of us.

    Coorg: Snake Gagan rescues 12 feet King Cobra; releases it into the forest

    One recent incident has been recorded at Nargund, where a cat informed the owners about a snake crawling inside the house and alerted them. The house, belonging to Lakshman Chalavadi in Ambedkar Nagar, got an unexpected guest in the middle of the day.

    When all the house members had gone out, a poisonous serpent has silently crawled inside the house and hid inside the kitchen. The cats residing in the house have seen the snake and alerted the house owners when they entered.

    Cobra swallows plastic box, undergoes successful operation

    When the owners came back, the twin cats have started meowing continuously while they tred to enter the kitchen. When they checked the house carefully, a serpent was found hiding inside the kitchen. Hearing the cats meow, the snake came out of the hiding, and presented itself before the members.

    Later, the owners called snake catcher B.R.Sureban to rescue it. Sureban rescued the snake and released it in the wild. These twin cats have saved our lives, says the owners in pride.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 5:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    ISRO reschedules launch date of Chandrayaan-3 to July 14; check new timings here AJR

    BREAKING: ISRO reschedules launch date of Chandrayaan-3 to July 14; check new timings here

    Good news for Kerala! Passengers can now fly directly to Vietnam from Kochi; Here's HOW

    Good news for Kerala! Passengers can now fly directly to Vietnam from Kochi; Here's HOW

    JDS mocks Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar, asks why is 'Lulukumar' not state FM?

    JDS mocks Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar, asks why is 'Lulukumar' not state FM?

    'Kantara' fame Rishabh Shetty to celebrate July 7 birthday with fans; sends invite on Instagram vkp

    ‘Kantara’ fame Rishabh Shetty to celebrate July 7 birthday with fans; sends invite on Instagram

    SC rejects PIL seeking return of tusker 'Arikomban' to natural habitat in Kerala anr

    SC rejects PIL seeking return of tusker 'Arikomban' to natural habitat in Kerala

    Recent Stories

    Kendall Jenner HOT Photos: 8 times when supermodel shook Instagram with svelte body in BOLD looks vma

    Kendall Jenner HOT Photos: 8 times when supermodel shook Instagram with svelte body in BOLD looks

    Skin benefits to Heart health: 7 benefits of eating pomegranates ATG EAI

    Skin benefits to Heart health: 7 benefits of eating pomegranates

    ISRO reschedules launch date of Chandrayaan-3 to July 14; check new timings here AJR

    BREAKING: ISRO reschedules launch date of Chandrayaan-3 to July 14; check new timings here

    Good news for Kerala! Passengers can now fly directly to Vietnam from Kochi; Here's HOW

    Good news for Kerala! Passengers can now fly directly to Vietnam from Kochi; Here's HOW

    JDS mocks Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar, asks why is 'Lulukumar' not state FM?

    JDS mocks Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar, asks why is 'Lulukumar' not state FM?

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon