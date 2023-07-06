Gadag: Serpent crawls inside kitchen; cats alert the owners and save lives

Cats in Gadag's Nargund alert owners to a poisonous snake hiding in their kitchen, saving their lives. The snake was later rescued and released by a professional snake catcher. The owners express gratitude to their feline heroes.

The cats have rescued the owners from a poisonous serpent, at Nargund in Karnataka's Gadag district on Wednesday. The serpents often tend to live in cold areas and are seen to crawl around houses during extreme heat.

We worship the snakes during Nagarapanchami and pour milk to them. But, the cats often end up drinking all the milk, most of the time. Despite of being very much educated about snakes, we get frightened when we see a snake in front of us.

Coorg: Snake Gagan rescues 12 feet King Cobra; releases it into the forest

One recent incident has been recorded at Nargund, where a cat informed the owners about a snake crawling inside the house and alerted them. The house, belonging to Lakshman Chalavadi in Ambedkar Nagar, got an unexpected guest in the middle of the day.

When all the house members had gone out, a poisonous serpent has silently crawled inside the house and hid inside the kitchen. The cats residing in the house have seen the snake and alerted the house owners when they entered.



Cobra swallows plastic box, undergoes successful operation

When the owners came back, the twin cats have started meowing continuously while they tred to enter the kitchen. When they checked the house carefully, a serpent was found hiding inside the kitchen. Hearing the cats meow, the snake came out of the hiding, and presented itself before the members.

Later, the owners called snake catcher B.R.Sureban to rescue it. Sureban rescued the snake and released it in the wild. These twin cats have saved our lives, says the owners in pride.