Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Coorg: Snake Gagan rescues 12 feet King Cobra; releases it into the forest

    Snake Gagan, a snake catcher from Virajpet, rescued and released a 12-foot King Cobra found in a village field. In a separate incident, snake lover Ram Patil of Belagavi recently rescued and released 14 snake babies, aiming to alleviate people's fear of snakes. Both individuals work towards safeguarding snakes and educating the public about their importance.

    Coorg: Snake Gagan rescues 12 feet King Cobra; releases it into the forest vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 5:04 PM IST

    Snake Gagan, a snake catcher from Virajpet, rescued a 12 feet long King Cobra and sent it towards the forest. 

    The snake was found in the fields of Meriyanda Appanna of Marandoda village. Appanna’s workers, while going to work in the fields had seen the snake roaming around and had come back, scared. Later, they informed Appanna about the snake, who informed Snake Gagan of the Snake’s whereabouts.

    Watch: IFS officer shares video of huge King Cobra 'standing up' on slope; release netizens terrified

    The snake was 12 feet long and was roaming around the fields. This week 2 King Cobras were rescued in the proximity and safeguarded towards the forest, said Ponneera Gagan. 

    Last week, it seems he had rescued 10 feet long King Cobra from the house of Timmu Timmayya of Puchimanda village in Virajpet. He requested the people not to kill the snakes when they found them. 

    He added that everyone should know the snakes and inform the nearest snake catchers at once. 

    14 snakelets rescued by a Snake lover in Belagavi

    Belagavi: Every person is scared of a Snake. Most people kill the snake at once they see them. We should know that it is also a living being and has every right to live just like humans. If we do not harm them, they do not harm us back, says Ram Patil, a snake lover from Belagavi. He has recently rescued 14 snakelets and released them safely in the forest.

    Cobra swallows plastic box, undergoes successful operation

    He has been working towards eradicating the fear of snakes among the people. Recently, he was informed that there is a snake in Bastwad village of Belagavi district. He immediately rescued the snake into the forest. He had kept the 15-20 eggs of the snake in the bottle at night, which got hatched.

    He has kept the snakelets with him and safeguarded them in the forest. He constantly tries to teach the people about snakes and eradicate their fear among people. The people have praised his values and his love for snakes.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 5:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    NCP split: Supriya Sule asks Sharad Pawar to disqualify MPs Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare after revolt AJR

    NCP split: Supriya Sule asks Sharad Pawar to disqualify MPs Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare after revolt

    Kerala rain update: IMD issues red alert in Ernakulam, orange alert in other districts anr

    Kerala rain update: IMD issues red alert in Ernakulam, orange alert in 11 districts

    Karnataka: Senior coach's wife harasses athlete Bindu Rani in Kantheerava Stadium; video viral vkp

    Karnataka: Senior coach’s wife harasses athlete Bindu Rani in Kantheerava Stadium; video viral

    Dr Chandrakala Meena The unwanted daughter from Rajasthan who made history in Science

    The 'unwanted' daughter from Rajasthan who made history in Science (WATCH)

    Mumbai Industrialist Anil Ambani appears before ED in FEMA case AJR

    Mumbai: Industrialist Anil Ambani appears before ED in FEMA case

    Recent Stories

    Uorfi Javed hails Puneet Superstar for kind behaviour towards underprivileged, says 'aadmi bahot badiya hai' ADC

    Uorfi Javed hails Puneet Superstar for kind behaviour towards underprivileged, says 'aadmi bahot badiya hai'

    Air France passenger finds blood-soaked carpet on flight to Toronto; shares distressing details (WATCH) snt

    Air France passenger finds blood-soaked carpet on flight to Toronto; shares distressing details (WATCH)

    76 per cent of Rs 2000 notes in circulation have returned to banks announces RBI gcw

    76% of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation have returned to banks, announces RBI

    NCP split: Supriya Sule asks Sharad Pawar to disqualify MPs Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare after revolt AJR

    NCP split: Supriya Sule asks Sharad Pawar to disqualify MPs Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare after revolt

    Monalisa SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Nirahua BOLD dance moves on Dhoom Pachak Dhoom is a must watch RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD dance moves on ‘Dhoom Pachak Dhoom’ is a must watch

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon