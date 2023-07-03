Coorg: Snake Gagan rescues 12 feet King Cobra; releases it into the forest

Snake Gagan, a snake catcher from Virajpet, rescued and released a 12-foot King Cobra found in a village field. In a separate incident, snake lover Ram Patil of Belagavi recently rescued and released 14 snake babies, aiming to alleviate people's fear of snakes. Both individuals work towards safeguarding snakes and educating the public about their importance.

Snake Gagan, a snake catcher from Virajpet, rescued a 12 feet long King Cobra and sent it towards the forest.

The snake was found in the fields of Meriyanda Appanna of Marandoda village. Appanna’s workers, while going to work in the fields had seen the snake roaming around and had come back, scared. Later, they informed Appanna about the snake, who informed Snake Gagan of the Snake’s whereabouts.



The snake was 12 feet long and was roaming around the fields. This week 2 King Cobras were rescued in the proximity and safeguarded towards the forest, said Ponneera Gagan.

Last week, it seems he had rescued 10 feet long King Cobra from the house of Timmu Timmayya of Puchimanda village in Virajpet. He requested the people not to kill the snakes when they found them.

He added that everyone should know the snakes and inform the nearest snake catchers at once.

14 snakelets rescued by a Snake lover in Belagavi

Belagavi: Every person is scared of a Snake. Most people kill the snake at once they see them. We should know that it is also a living being and has every right to live just like humans. If we do not harm them, they do not harm us back, says Ram Patil, a snake lover from Belagavi. He has recently rescued 14 snakelets and released them safely in the forest.

He has been working towards eradicating the fear of snakes among the people. Recently, he was informed that there is a snake in Bastwad village of Belagavi district. He immediately rescued the snake into the forest. He had kept the 15-20 eggs of the snake in the bottle at night, which got hatched.

He has kept the snakelets with him and safeguarded them in the forest. He constantly tries to teach the people about snakes and eradicate their fear among people. The people have praised his values and his love for snakes.