Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cobra swallows plastic box, undergoes successful operation

    An Indian spectacled cobra was treated successfully as it had swallowed a plastic box along with eggshells 

    Cobra swallows plastic box, undergoes successful operation vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 6:04 PM IST

    Mangaluru (Karnataka): An Indian spectacled cobra, which was observed to be bulky in Its stomach, was treated successfully by Dr Yashwaswi Naravi and team. It was spotted in its burrow, failing to move forward for three days. The information was shared with Snake Kiran of Bantwal. He came immediately to rescue the snake from its burrow and saw that its head was injured. He took the snake to get it treated by Dr. Yashaswi Naravi of Little Paws. 

    During treatment, the doctor observed that the snake was very bulky in its stomach area. After the X-ray, they have come to know that the snake has eaten a plastic box and was struggling to move forward. 

    Watch: IFS officer shares video of huge King Cobra 'standing up' on slope; leave netizens terrified

    “When Snake Kiran found this snake trapped in a burrow, it was injured and unable to come out of the burrow for two days. He rescued it and brought it for treatment as it needed immediate medical attention. Through radiography, we confirmed that the snake had a large solid foreign particle in its stomach. We took the necessary precautions and gave anesthesia and performed the surgery to remove the foreign particle from its body," he said.

    Post-surgery, it was found out that there were eggshells within the stomach too. They suspected that the Snake had swallowed the limestone powder box along with the eggshells lying in the human resident area. That is why it had struggled to come out of its burrow for two days.

    Watch: Snake steals footwear and rushes like a thief; hilarious video goes viral

    The snake was kept under Observation in the hospital for 15 days post-operation. 

    "During its observation period, we kept it on fluids and dressed it on a daily basis. It has been observed that animals eat plastic regularly and struggle until a fatality occurs. Eating plastic can make the wildlife starve and choke them to death" said, Dr Yashaswi.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 6:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amit Shah calls Opposition meet in Patna as photo session, says Modi will become PM again AJR

    Amit Shah calls Opposition meet in Patna as photo session, says Modi will become PM again

    Story behind hashtag Arrest Ravi Nair: Twitter fumes after photo showing PM Modi in bad light appears

    Story behind #ArrestRaviNair: Twitter fumes after photo showing PM Modi in bad light appears

    KSRTC Swift bus conductor terminated for collecting money without issuing tickets to passengers anr

    KSRTC Swift bus conductor terminated for collecting money without issuing tickets to passengers

    Centre to slash electricity tariffs in daytime, increase rates during night peak hours: Report AJR

    Centre to slash electricity tariffs in daytime, increase rates during night peak hours: Report

    Grateful to Congress for announcing it can't defeat PM Modi alone: Smriti Irani AJR

    Grateful to Congress for announcing it can't defeat PM Modi alone: Smriti Irani

    Recent Stories

    The inspiring story of 'Josh' creator Vikas Shakya

    The inspiring story of 'Josh' creator Vikas Shakya

    Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka rejuvenates Telangana Congress with his walkathon

    Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka rejuvenates Telangana Congress with his walkathon

    Amit Shah calls Opposition meet in Patna as photo session, says Modi will become PM again AJR

    Amit Shah calls Opposition meet in Patna as photo session, says Modi will become PM again

    Temperatures in UAE to hit 47 degree Celsius; Report anr

    Temperatures in UAE to hit 47 degree Celsius; Report

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price and specs LEAKED ahead of July launch gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price and specs LEAKED ahead of July launch

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon