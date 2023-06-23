Cobra swallows plastic box, undergoes successful operation

Mangaluru (Karnataka): An Indian spectacled cobra, which was observed to be bulky in Its stomach, was treated successfully by Dr Yashwaswi Naravi and team. It was spotted in its burrow, failing to move forward for three days. The information was shared with Snake Kiran of Bantwal. He came immediately to rescue the snake from its burrow and saw that its head was injured. He took the snake to get it treated by Dr. Yashaswi Naravi of Little Paws.

During treatment, the doctor observed that the snake was very bulky in its stomach area. After the X-ray, they have come to know that the snake has eaten a plastic box and was struggling to move forward.



“When Snake Kiran found this snake trapped in a burrow, it was injured and unable to come out of the burrow for two days. He rescued it and brought it for treatment as it needed immediate medical attention. Through radiography, we confirmed that the snake had a large solid foreign particle in its stomach. We took the necessary precautions and gave anesthesia and performed the surgery to remove the foreign particle from its body," he said.

Post-surgery, it was found out that there were eggshells within the stomach too. They suspected that the Snake had swallowed the limestone powder box along with the eggshells lying in the human resident area. That is why it had struggled to come out of its burrow for two days.



The snake was kept under Observation in the hospital for 15 days post-operation.

"During its observation period, we kept it on fluids and dressed it on a daily basis. It has been observed that animals eat plastic regularly and struggle until a fatality occurs. Eating plastic can make the wildlife starve and choke them to death" said, Dr Yashaswi.