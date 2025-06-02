Zepto's Dharavi warehouse has been shut down by the FDA due to serious food safety violations, including expired and contaminated food items.

Mumbai-based quick commerce company Zepto is facing regulatory heat after serious food safety violations were uncovered at one of its warehouses in Dharavi. Following a surprise inspection by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the warehouse's operating licence has been suspended due to multiple violations, including the presence of expired food items and fungal contamination.

According to Assistant Commissioner (Food) Anupama Patil, the facility was functioning under unhygienic conditions. "Expired items were also kept along with others at the facility. They have since destroyed those products," she confirmed, highlighting major lapses in food handling and storage.

The FDA inspection revealed several disturbing findings:

Fungal growth on consumable products

Storage of goods next to stagnant water

Expired items stored on damp and unsanitary floors

Temperature-controlled units failing to meet regulatory standards

In response, Joint Commissioner (Food) Mangesh Mane stated that the license will remain suspended until Zepto ensures full compliance. "Till the contraventions are cleared, the facility will remain shut. We will also be inspecting other Zepto warehouses and similar quick-commerce setups," he said.

A Zepto spokesperson acknowledged the issue and said, "We have initiated an internal review and are working closely with the authorities to ensure full and swift compliance." The company has assured that corrective measures are being taken to restore operations in line with health and safety regulations.

This isn't the first time the FDA has cracked down on delivery-based operations. Earlier in January, FDA officials raided Foclo Technologies (Thane), Bhagwati Stores (Kandivli), and Scootsy Logistics (Malad) over allegations of selling medicines online without proper licences.