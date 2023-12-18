Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Fungal infection in cattle feeds incurs heavy losses to Kerala govt entity

    Kerala Feeds, a PSU under the state government's Animal Husbandry Department has incurred heavy losses on cattle feeds due to inadequate quality. These were distributed throughout the districts of Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod after being packaged in sacks.

    Fungal infection in cattle feeds incurs heavy losses to Kerala govt anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

    Kozhikode: Kerala Feeds, a prominent public sector fodder manufacturing company in the state, generated fodder worth thousands of rupees at its Thiruvangoor factory, but it has remained unused. The company received almost fifty tonnes of cattlefeed, back from five districts because it was of inadequate quality.

    Also read: SFI Vs Kerala Governor: Left-backed students' outfit puts up banners across campuses

    Kerala Feeds was a company that never skimped on quality. It has now been discovered that the fodder produced by this company is of low quality, and it has been returned. Mold in the manufactured bran is the reason feed spoils. These were distributed throughout the districts of Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod after being packaged in sacks. Here, Elite, Midukki, and Kannukkutty are produced. The quality of the feed, which costs roughly Rs 1600 per bag, is now the source of worry.

    Kerala Feeds Limited is a Public Sector Undertaking under the Animal Husbandry Department of the Government of Kerala. Setup in 1995, Kerala Feeds Ltd was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956. The Company is committed to producing and selling good quality compounded cattle feed and feed supplements to dairy farmers at affordable rates.

    The corporation buried the returned fodder after excavating it into the field. In all, the company lost almost Rs 14 lakh. Here, each shift produced almost 1500 sacks of fodder. The labour organisations claim that Kerala Feeds, which was operating successfully in the public sector, is declining as a result of the management's poor decisions.

    Company officials explained that the mold was caused by the fodder sacks getting wet during distribution due to unexpected rains. Company sources also stated that only nominal sacks were spoiled in this way.

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress launches Donate for Desh crowdfunding campaign ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election Kharge donates Rs 138000 gcw

    Congress launches 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding campaign, Kharge donates Rs 1,38,000

    Explained How potent is SAMAR, the Made-in-India air defence system

    Explained: How potent is SAMAR, the Made-in-India air defence system

    Year Ender 2023: From Rahul Gandhi MP status to same-sex marriage, a look at major SC verdicts this year AJR

    Year Ender 2023: From Rahul Gandhi MP status to same-sex marriage, a look at major SC verdicts this year

    Kerala: Sabarimala to provide free Wi-Fi services to Ayyappa devotees rkn

    Kerala: Sabarimala to provide free Wi-Fi services to Ayyappa devotees

    Parliament security breach accused face charges for evidence destruction: Delhi Police files case AJR

    Parliament security breach accused face charges for evidence destruction: Delhi Police files case

    Recent Stories

    Congress launches Donate for Desh crowdfunding campaign ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election Kharge donates Rs 138000 gcw

    Congress launches 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding campaign, Kharge donates Rs 1,38,000

    Year Ender 2023 Chandrayaan 3 to hosting G20 Summit Top 7 standout moments for India gcw

    Year Ender 2023: Chandrayaan-3 to hosting G20 Summit - Top 7 standout moments for India

    Animal actor Triptii Dimri sparks dating rumors with THIS person after breakup with Anushka Sharma's brother SHG

    Animal actor Triptii Dimri sparks dating rumors with THIS person after breakup with Anushka Sharma's brother

    Year Ender 2023: Top 6 gruesome murder cases that shook India rkn

    Year Ender 2023: Top 6 gruesome murder cases that shook India

    Watch: Saif Ali Khan argues with his staff member at the airport, netizens react RKK

    Watch: Saif Ali Khan argues with his staff member at the airport, netizens react

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon