The NIA arrested Jasir Bilal Wani for the Red Fort car blast that killed 15 people. Wani, a 26-year-old graduate, was recruited for his technical skills to modify drones and explosives for the terror module.

For the first time, the image of Jasir Bilal Wani, one of the key men allegedly involved in the November 10 Red Fort car blast, has surfaced, putting a face to a plot that shook the national capital and left 15 people dead and 28 injured. Wani's arrest on Monday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has opened a new window into how a young political science graduate from Qazigund, South Kashmir, found himself drawn into an elaborate, tech-driven terror plan.

A Youth With a Technical Knack Pulled Into a Deadly Mission

At just 26, Wani wasn't the stereotypical image of a terror conspirator. Investigators describe him as someone with a knack for tinkering — a young man who understood drones, batteries, wiring, and how machines worked.

And that's precisely why the module's leader, Dr Umar Un Nabi, recruited him.

According to the NIA, Wani was the one modifying drones, attaching cameras, and experimenting with small explosive devices, all in an attempt to build Hamas-style drone weapons that could strike crowded places. These techniques, investigators say, resembled the tactics used by groups like Hamas and ISIS in conflict zones.

From a Mosque Meeting to the Heart of a Terror Network

Wani's entry into the module reportedly began last October, after a meeting with Umar Nabi at a mosque in Kulgam. From there, he was taken to a rented apartment connected to Al Falah University in Faridabad, which investigators now believe functioned as a base of operations.

What began as a technical role soon escalated. Wani told the NIA that over several months, the group tried to convince him to become a suicide bomber, an idea he ultimately rejected in April 2025, citing financial worries and religious beliefs.

Another Arrest, Another Layer to the Puzzle

Wani's arrest follows the detention of Amir Rashid Ali, a resident of Pampore. Ali's involvement was far more logistical:

The i20 car used in the blast was registered in his name

He arranged the safe house

He helped transport and shelter module members

Ali is now in 10-day NIA custody, with investigators planning to take him to Kashmir for further questioning.

Explosives, a "Shoe Bomb," and Troubling Parallels

Forensic teams have uncovered disturbing details from the blast site. Residue of TATP, an explosive linked to past international terror attacks, was found not just inside the car but also inside a shoe under the driver's seat.

This chilling detail reminded investigators of the 2001 Richard Reid "shoe bomb" plot. Metallic fragments inside the shoe suggest it may have been part of an improvised triggering mechanism.

More explosive traces were found under the rear seat, raising the possibility that multiple devices were planted in the car.