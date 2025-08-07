Arundhati Roy’s Azadi and A.G. Noorani’s The Kashmir Dispute are among 25 books banned in Jammu & Kashmir under a government order targeting content labelled “anti-national” and allegedly linked to inciting unrest. Full List below

Srinagar: Booker Prize Winner Arundhati Roy's Azadi and former Supreme Court Lawyer AG Noorani's The Kashmir Dispute: 1947–2012 are among 25 books recently banned in Jammu & Kashmir, for allegedly being against the country's integrity and promoting separatism. The action was taken under Section 96 of the Indian Civil Security Code 2023, stating that these books spread hateful content and mislead youth towards terrorism. It has also been alleged that these books promote separatism and terrorism under the guise of historical or political interpretations, influencing the minds of youth and defame the security forces.

The ban follows findings that these books violate sections 192, 196, and 197 of the Indian Penal Code 2023, and the Lieutenant Governor issued the ban order. Based on the Lieutenant Governor's order, the publication and distribution of these books have been completely banned, and many have been seized. Information regarding the ban notification has been passed on to various departments, district magistrates, and the Director of Information and Public Relations.

Full List of Books Banned in Jammu and Kashmir