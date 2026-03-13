A viral video from Tamil Nadu, India, shows a man filling a large plastic water jar with petrol, sparking widespread debate. The incident, reportedly fueled by rumors of a potential shortage, has raised serious concerns about public safety, legality, and irresponsible hoarding. Experts warn that such panic buying can create artificial shortages.

A viral video from Tamil Nadu has ignited widespread debate after showing a man filling petrol into a large plastic water jar at a crowded fuel station. The clip, reportedly recorded at a petrol pump in Villupuram, quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing strong reactions from viewers concerned about safety, legality and panic-driven hoarding.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the footage, the man is seen seated on a motorcycle while holding the oversized plastic container as a fuel station employee fills it with petrol. Moments later, another individual reportedly approaches the pump attendant with a smaller plastic bottle to get fuel stored as well, highlighting the tense atmosphere and growing rush at the station. The visuals also show several onlookers gathering nearby, intensifying the sense of urgency and crowding.

Scroll to load tweet…

The incident surfaced at a time when rumours about possible fuel shortages were circulating online, allegedly linked to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Such speculation appears to have prompted some people to stockpile petrol as a precaution, even though authorities have repeatedly stressed that supplies remain stable. Experts warn that panic buying can itself trigger artificial shortages by disrupting normal demand patterns and straining local distribution networks.

Also Read: Indian markets open in red amid FPI outflows, geopolitical tensions

Social media users reacted sharply to the video, with many questioning whether petrol pumps are permitted to dispense fuel into unapproved plastic containers. Several comments highlighted the potential fire hazards involved, noting that improper storage of highly flammable fuel increases the risk of accidents and public safety incidents. Others criticised the practice as irresponsible hoarding that could worsen fears during uncertain times.

Under India’s petroleum safety regulations, fuel meant for storage beyond limited quantities must be kept in approved containers designed to minimise leakage, static buildup and explosion risks. The viral video has therefore reignited conversations about enforcement of safety rules at fuel stations and the need for responsible consumer behaviour during periods of heightened anxiety.

Also Read: IndianOil assures adequate fuel supply in Tamil Nadu amid panic buying