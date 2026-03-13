Over 1.66 million people received free legal aid and advice in FY 2025-26, the Union Law Ministry informed the Lok Sabha. Government schemes like DISHA and Tele-Law are being implemented to improve access to justice for all citizens.

During Financial Year 2025-26 (up to January 2026), 16,60,249 persons have been provided free legal aid and advice, the Union Law Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Friday, highlighting the government's efforts to ensure affordable and accessible justice for citizens across the country.

Key Government Initiatives for Access to Justice

According to the Ministry, the government is implementing several initiatives to improve access to justice, including the scheme "Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice (DISHA)", which aims to strengthen legal assistance mechanisms in line with the provisions of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987. Under the Tele-Law component of the scheme, citizens are connected with panel lawyers to obtain pre-litigation legal advice through video or tele-conferencing using a network of about 2.5 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs) operating at the Gram Panchayat level across 777 districts, including 112 Aspirational Districts and 500 Aspirational Blocks in 36 States and Union Territories. As of February 28, more than 1.12 crore pre-litigation legal advice services have been delivered under the programme.

Promoting Pro Bono Culture

The government is also promoting a pro bono culture among advocates and law students through the Nyaya Bandhu initiative. Under the programme, registered pro bono advocates provide free legal assistance and representation to eligible beneficiaries under Section 12 of the Legal Services Authorities Act. As of February 28, 10,263 advocates have been registered under the initiative.

Enhancing Legal Literacy

In addition, the Legal Literacy and Legal Awareness Programme seeks to build partnerships with ministries, departments, institutions and schools to enhance legal awareness at the grassroots level. The programme has reached over 1.21 crore beneficiaries so far.

Legal Aid Defence Counsel System (LADCS)

The government is also implementing the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System (LADCS) through the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) since FY 2023-24 to provide legal representation in criminal cases to eligible beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2025, LADCS offices were functional in 680 districts across the country. Under the scheme, 8,71,581 cases have been disposed of out of 12,62,857 assigned cases, while 2,76,476 undertrial prisoners received legal representation, leading to the release of 59,630 undertrial prisoners during FY 2025-26 (up to December 2025).

NALSA's Nationwide Network and Outreach

Apart from these schemes, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) continues to provide free and competent legal services to weaker sections of society through a nationwide network of legal services institutions. These include the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee, 38 High Court Legal Services Committees, 37 State Legal Services Authorities, 715 District Legal Services Authorities and 2,475 Taluk Legal Services Committees.

The Ministry further informed that during FY 2025-26 (up to January 2026), 4,91,990 legal awareness programmes and camps were organised, which were attended by over 4.04 crore people.

The information was provided by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)