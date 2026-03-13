IndianOil has assured adequate petrol and diesel stocks across Tamil Nadu, clarifying that temporary shortages in some areas were caused by panic buying. The corporation urged the public to avoid hoarding fuel and confirmed a normal supply chain.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IndianOil) on Thursday assured the public that adequate stocks of Petrol and Diesel are available across Tamil Nadu, and supplies to retail outlets are continuing smoothly. All IndianOil Petroleum Terminals and Supply Points are well stocked with Petrol and Diesel to meet any demand of our esteemed customers in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing Panic Buying and Supply Concerns

In certain locations, an unusual surge in fuel purchases was noticed due to panic buying, which temporarily affected supplies at a few retail outlets. IndianOil has clarified that there is no shortage of fuel, and such instances are only the result of a sudden increase in demand.

Supplies to such outlets are being prioritised, and the inventory position of petrol pumps is being closely monitored to ensure normal availability.

Appeal to Public and Safety Warning

IndianOil appealed to the public not to indulge in panic buying or unnecessary stocking of fuel, as adequate supplies of Petrol and Diesel are available and the supply chain is functioning normally. It further appeals to the public to strictly avoid unsafe practices such as storing petrol in plastic cans, bottles or other unapproved containers for future use, as this poses serious safety risks.

IndianOil remains committed to ensuring seamless fuel availability and safety of customers, and once again assures continuous and uninterrupted supply of Petrol and Diesel across Tamil Nadu.

Broader Industry Confirmation on Fuel Availability

M Annadurai, State Level Coordinator for the Oil Industry in Tamil Nadu, has further confirmed that adequate stocks are available at all PSU petroleum terminals (IOC, BPC & HPC) across the State. "Supplies from refineries are also continuing normally, and production has been stepped up to ensure uninterrupted fuel availability in the State of Tamil Nadu," Annadurai said.

The statement was issued by V Vetriselvakkumar, Chief General Manager, Corporate Communications, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Chennai. (ANI)