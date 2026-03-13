Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and CPI(M) MP John Brittas exchanged jibes in Rajya Sabha over Kerala's high-speed rail project. Brittas questioned delays, while Vaishnaw accused a Congress-Left alliance of stalling development in the state.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and CPI(M) MP John Brittas on Friday exchanged jibes during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha while discussing the high-speed corridor between Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram.

CPI(M) MP questions delays, takes 'marketing' jibe

While posing a question on the detailed project report (DPR) for the high-speed corridor, Brittas said that the Railways Minister is good at "showcasing and marketing." In his reply, Vaishnaw alleged an alliance between the CPI(M) and Congress, saying both parties do not want development in Kerala. "One good thing about the Railways Minister is that he is good at showcasing and marketing, and no wonder he has been given an additional portfolio of Information and Broadcasting. He gave seven surveys in a five-page answer, and one of the surveys was announced in the 2018-19 budget. The DPR has been submitted, and he still talks about this survey. He has said that E Sreedharan's letter has been forwarded to the Railway Board for examination. Examination for what? Is it for the Railways to prepare the DPR, or to authorise Sreedharan to prepare the DPR? And will he consider this proposed project as a high-speed corridor since Kerala has been left out from the high-speed corridors announced in the Budget?" the CPI(M) MP asked.

Vaishnaw alleges 'Congress-Communist' alliance stalling projects

Vaishnaw called Brittas' "marketing" remark derogatory and labelled the LDF and UDF as one alliance under the name of Congress Communist Party. He alleged that the Left government in Kerala has stalled the land acquisition for railway projects. The Railways Minister said, "The member has made a derogatory remark. Dr Sreedharan has given the proposal. His proposal says that the state government has no expertise in railways. His proposal is for a 180 kmph railway line. He has proposed an elevated line throughout the entire north-south Kerala. We have examined it in full detail, and we intend to soon call him for a discussion on the proposal. Normally, elevated lines cost Rs 300 crore per kilometre. We have three options. First is what the state government gave, the K-Rail project, which was on the embankment. Option two is Railways has taken out surveys... that is on the surface. Option three is the elevated. We have to look at the best and cost-effective option."

Slamming the Kerala government, he added, "The real issue is that there is an alliance between the Congress and the Left, called Congress Communist Party. Their only aim is to stop every project in Kerala. They have no intention to complete any project. We gave money for land acquisition; they don't want to acquire land. Rs 1,900 crore has been deposited for land acquisition. Sabari Line, which has been there for a long time, the state government started land acquisition after much pressure. Is this the way to serve people of Kerala?"

Kerala not in Union Budget's high-speed plan

This comes after Kerala did not find a mention in the Union Budget 2026-27 presented in Parliament a day ago regarding the seven high-speed rail corridors.

Last month, the Ministry of Railway, in a press release, said that the Centre has sanctioned seven surveys for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a higher speed potential of 160 km/h. (ANI)