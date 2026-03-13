Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar denied calling Odisha Congress MLAs to Bengaluru but confirmed he will meet them. Eight MLAs are at a resort ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, sparking speculation, though cross-voting has been denied by party leaders.

Shivakumar on MLAs' Visit

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday denied calling Odisha Congress MLAs to Bengaluru ahead of the biennial Rajya Sabha elections while admitting that he would meet them later. Eight Odisha Congress MLAs, including chief whip CS Raazen Ekka, reached Bengaluru and are staying at a private resort.

Although he did not subscribe to the cross-voting and Operation Kamal reports, Shivakumar said that resort politics was not new for him. Speaking to reporters, the Karnataka Deputy CM said, "I have not called Odisha MLAs; they have come to Bengaluru. I will go and meet them after the session is over." "I don't know why they have come. Our PCC president from that state (Odisha) called and asked that our MLAs come. I told him that it must be a party matter, so I will go and meet him myself. He wants to see Mysore. When he told me that we would come, I said come. He asked for a comfortable place to stay, so we have made arrangements for him," he added.

When asked whether the party has given you the task to prevent cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections, he said, "We have to do what the party says. This happens in all states. This is nothing new. They asked for time to meet me. I have said that the session is in progress. Don't come here, I will come after the session is over."

'Resort Politics Not New'

"I don't know about this (Operation Kamal). They said that Bengaluru is safe, and therefore, they should come here and observe. I have not met them. They are our colleagues, when they said they would come and when the PCC president asked me about this, I said come. It is our duty to take care of them. I have been doing this since the Vilas Rao Deshmukh government. I have done this work many times, including Ahmed Patel's Rajya Sabha elections, Madhya Pradesh," Shivakumar added.

Arrangements for Legislators

While six Odisha Congress MLAs reached Bengaluru on Thursday night, two more legislators have also arrived there. Congress leader Battappa said that around 20 rooms have been booked at the resort for the legislators, their personal staff and family members.

"Two more MLAs have reached the resort. A total of eight MLAs, including PCC members, are here. As per our President's order, we have booked around 20 rooms here. There are eight MLAs, including the PCC president of Odisha, along with their PS and family members, so we have booked around 20 rooms," he said. Battappa further stated that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is expected to visit the resort later in the day. "Our President, DK Shivakumar, will also come in the afternoon. As per our information, more MLAs may come here. That is why we have booked around 20 rooms," he added.

Odisha Leaders Deny Foul Play

Congress MLA Sofia Firdous said that they could not establish contact with the Odisha MLAs in Karnataka. She said," This morning, through the media, I found out that some MLAs have travelled outside the state. I have no information on it. Hence, I can't comment on it. Yesterday, a whip was issued directing all party MLAs to remain in Bhubaneswar (for voting on March 16). Currently, we cannot establish any contact with them."

Denying horse-trading speculations, Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati said, "They (MLAs) have travelled to Bengaluru on their own will, not for horse-trading. No one should fear this. They will return in two days. We will vote for Dr Datteswar Hota. There is no chance of cross-voting."

Rajya Sabha Election Background

In the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha, the Congress, along with the Biju Janata Dal and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has decided to support a joint candidate, Datteshwar Hota. Four Upper House seats from the state are set to fall vacant in April. The polling for the Rajya Sabha elections will take place on March 16, with counting of votes on the same day. (ANI)