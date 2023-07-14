Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Frustrated over high electricity bill, Man stabs bill collector in Karnataka's Madikeri

    A consumer in Madikeri district, Karnataka attacked a bill collector due to frustration over high electricity bills. In a separate incident in Shimoga district, a rider was stabbed following a minor collision. Police are investigating both cases.

    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 3:28 PM IST

    A consumer in Somwarpet taluk of Madikeri district of Karnataka attacked a bill collector, allegedly out of frustration over a high surge in electricity bills. The incident unfolded when Rateesh, a resident of Karyappa Badavane,  became agitated about the substantial increase in his electricity bill and engaged in an argument with Prashant, the bill collector. 

    According to the police, Prashant clarified that he was not responsible for the billing and advised Rateesh to visit the office with his concerns. Rateesh pressurised Prashant to call the local Junior Engineer (JE) who instructed the latter to provide the reading number. While Prashant attempted to capture a photo of the electricity meter, Rateesh hurled abusive language at him and allegedly proceeded to stab him with a knife.

    Furious over wife's affair, man slits friend’s throat, drinks his blood

    Prashant is currently receiving treatment at Madikeri district hospital. The altercation appears to have been triggered by Rateesh's dissatisfaction with receiving a bill of Rs 1400, significantly higher than his previous bills. The police have initiated an investigation into the accused individual.

    Rider knifed for petty reasons

    In another incident in Kadur in Shimoga district, where a rider was attacked for seemingly trivial reasons. Vighnesh, the victim, is currently undergoing treatment at Kadur Hospital.

    On Tuesday, around 7:30 pm, Vighnesh was riding his bike through the KSRTC bus stand when he accidentally collided with a moving pram belonging to Riyaz. This led to an argument, during which Vighnesh's phone was broken. The situation was eventually resolved with the intervention of a group of individuals who diffused the tension.

    Later that night, Fazil, Nawaz, Saiyad, Ruman, Sahil, and others caused a disturbance near Vighnesh's home, resulting in Fazil stabbing him. The commotion attracted the attention of several people, prompting the police to intervene and restore peace.

    Unsettled diesel bills: Man locked up for 12 days in petrol bunk!

    The accused individual, Fazil, is reported to be from Shimoga and currently residing in Kadur at his grandparents' house. According to the Commissioner of Police, Dr Umaprashant, Fazil works as a driver in Ajjampura.

    The police swiftly responded to prevent the incident from turning communal. They remained at the scene until 3 am to ensure order and security.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 3:28 PM IST
