    Unsettled diesel bills: Man locked up for 12 days in petrol bunk!

    A man was locked up in petrol bunk for 12 days, for not settling up the diesel bills.

    Unsettled diesel bills: Man locked up for 12 days in petrol bunk!
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 26, 2023, 5:30 PM IST

    A man was locked up inhumanely in a petrol bunk for not settling the Diesel bills. This particular incident was reported from Muddebihal Taluk of Vijayapura district. The man, Mounesh Pattar, reportedly did not settle the diesel bills of his company’s vehicles, which he used to regularly fill up the vehicles from the Bharat Bhosle petrol bunk.

    He was locked up in the bunk for the past 12 days and was asked to pay around 10-12 lakh rupees. He used to work for a Shivshakti company which is from Tamil Nadu. It seems that the company took away the vehicles after finishing up its work and without settling the bills. Hence, Mounesh was held accountable for the payment and kept hostage in the bunk.

    Buses in Karnataka will stop operating due to diesel shortage in 2 months: BJP

    His wife Rangamma and the three children Soumya, Sneha, and Chandru are waiting in the petrol bunk and pleading for their father’s release for the past three days. But, the owners refuse to do so, and also they are not letting the family register the complaint. 

    The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Muddebihal Police Station. The local police are yet to take a look into the matter or react to the incident.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2023, 5:49 PM IST
