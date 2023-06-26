Furious over wife's affair, man slits friend’s throat, drinks his blood

An angry man slit his friend's throat while suspecting of his wife's affair with his friend and drank his blood oozing from throat.

A man from Chikkaballapur, who came to know about his wife’s illicit affair with his friend, slit the latter’s throat and drank his blood. The accused, Vijay, and his wife, Maala, had been married for several years and resided in Chintamani taluk, located within Chikkaballapur. Vijay and Maresh were involved in the clothing business.

Vijay and Maresh shared a bond of friendship and often embarked on joint business ventures, traveling together to sell their merchandise. Throughout this time, Vijay suspected Maresh having an affair with his wife.



Amboori Rakhi murder case: Court sentences 3 convicts to rigorous life imprisonment

Enraged, he had asked Maresh to meet and talk near Bagepalli Cross. Vijay went there in a Tata Ace vehicle with his friend John. The meeting turned into a heated argument and Vijay took Maresh to a nearby deserted area and slit Maresh's throat.



Kerala man kills 4-year-old daughter; Taken into police custody

Not only this, he made John record this incident, while he appears to be drinking blood oozing from Maresh’s throat. Later, he even got Maresh admitted to the hospital for treatment. He is out of danger and recovering from the incident.

The terrifying incident took place on June 19, 2023, but it was not public until Vijay’s friend uploaded the disturbing video to social media platforms and it quickly became viral. Local law enforcement swiftly arrested Vijay in response to the outcry from the public and launched a thorough investigation into this incident.